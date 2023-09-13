Two actions to correct important documents topped the list of agenda items at the September meeting of the Mahtomedi City Council.
Council’s first of two paperwork adjustments was to clarify the boundary line in the documents it sent to the Office of Administrative Hearings for review and approval of a property detachment and annexation on McGill’s Corner on Wildwood Road.
In McGill’s Corner — on the southeast corner of the intersection of Wildwood Road and Century Avenue — are two parcels located in Mahtomedi (Freedom gas station and the property next door to the east). However, the next two parcels on the south side of Wildwood Road to the east (that run north to south) are located in White Bear Lake. These two parcels are designated as the annexation property.
The cities of White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi agreed that it made more sense that the entire south side of Wildwood Road (CSAH 12) at that location should be in Mahtomedi. White Bear Lake has a number of consecutive parcels on the north side of Wildwood Road.
Earlier this year, the two city councils adopted a joint resolution approving the concurrent detachment and annexation of the property on Wildwood Road. The joint resolution was sent to the Office of Administrative Hearings for review and approval. However, a discrepancy between the legal description and the depiction of the proposed annexation property was discovered. The issue involved the exact location of the boundary between cities and in the area around the annexation property.
The document was sent back to the two cities to clarify.
The White Bear Lake City Council unanimously approved the clarification document and Mahtomedi approved the joint resolution clarifying the legal description of real property to be detached from White Bear Lake and annexed into Mahtomedi pursuant to city of White Bear Lake resolution No. 13176 and city of Mahtomedi resolution No. 2023-15 and pursuant to Minnesota Statute 414.061.
A copy of the revised resolution clarifying the exact description will be sent to the Office of Administrative Hearings to complete the detachment and annexation process.
The second do-over of the meeting occurred as council performed a complicated Robert’s Rules of Order parliamentary procedure re-do, following a request for council to make a motion to reconsider previously approved ordinances and summary publication resolutions.
In short, at its Aug. 15 meeting, council had accidentally approved an ordinance that it didn’t mean to approve, as it was contained within a packet of seven other ordinances council did want to approve.
After approving the ordinances, the necessary next step for council was to then pass resolutions approving the publication of a summary ordinance for all those seven ordinances. In order for those seven ordinances to take effect, they needed to be published in the city’s official newspaper, the White Bear Press. The summary ordinance gives legal permission to publish a shorter version of the ordinances. Otherwise, the Aug. 23 issue of the White Bear Press might have taken on the characteristics of a telephone book from the pre-cell phone era.
Rather than approve seven out of eight proposed ordinance amendments to Section 11.01 one at a time at the Aug. meeting, council approved them all in one motion, intending to leave out one of the proposed amendments for further review by the Environmental Commission (ordinance No. 2023-05, regarding wind turbine performance standards). It seemed as though council did just that, but apparently the wind turbine amendment was left in.
The same thing apparently happened with the approval of the summary publication ordinance.
City Attorney Bridget Nason alerted council that the way to right the wrong was to perform a complete do-over.
It took six motions and six votes, but council rescinded all of the ordinances it had passed at the Aug. meeting, took out the ordinance it didn’t want passed, and passed all the other ordinances again.
Ordinance No. 2023-05, which council thought it pulled, has now been repulled and will be reviewed as intended. Ordinance No. 2032-09 and resolution No. 2023-38, relating to wind turbines, has also now been unpublished in the summary publication ordinance.
