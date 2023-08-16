The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a directive to public water suppliers that they take action due to prolonged dry weather.
According to an Aug. 4 letter to the township from Randall Doneen, DNR conservation assistance and regulations section manager, water suppliers must implement water use reduction actions with a goal of cutting usage to 50% above January levels. That means a municipality using 4 million gallons of water in January should only use 6 million gallons in August when a drought warning is in place.
The notification is due to prolonged dry weather that has resulted in expansion of severe drought, which has triggered the state’s Drought Warning Response Phase. A state drought plan specifies actions water suppliers must take once that phase is reached.
In addition to reducing water use, the DNR wants municipalities to communicate the importance of implementing water conservation measures.
The letter also points out how restrictions or bans on nonessential outdoor water use, especially lawn irrigation, car washing, power washing and swimming pool filling, can significantly reduce demand on water supplies. The agency asks suppliers to have conversations with its biggest water users on reduction plans.
The public works department will be reaching out to the township’s highest-volume users, according to Town Administrator Patrick Christopherson. “We are also responding by communicating to our residents the need for conservation,” he told the Town Board at its Aug. 7 meeting.
“The first read (of the DNR letter) sounded more drastic than it turns out to be,” Christopherson added. “They are asking us to initiate the first stages of response to drought conditions.” Evidently, there is a legal question relating to water management per township Ordinance 92, which regulates nonessential water usage during a critical shortage.
According to ordinance, water conservation restrictions are only put in effect when the governor declares, by executive order, a critical deficiency. Violators who fail to follow mandatory emergency conservation measures can be fined. The 2020 ordinance leaves what Christopherson called “a gray area” as to how the township responds to the DNR’s drought plan.
Speaking of water, Public Works Director Dale Reed was asked how the soccer field seeding is going after last winter’s Hockey Day event. Reed said there are still thin areas that need overseeding and daily irrigation, a nonessential use that would be prohibited under an emergency declaration. It was noted that fields remain closed this fall to sports activities.
