The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a directive to public water suppliers that they take action due to prolonged dry weather. 

According to an Aug. 4 letter to the township from Randall Doneen, DNR conservation assistance and regulations section manager, water suppliers must implement water use reduction actions with a goal of cutting usage to 50% above January levels. That means a municipality using 4 million gallons of water in January should only use 6 million gallons in August when a drought warning is in place. 

