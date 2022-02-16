In the land of 10,000 lakes, it’s hard to think of water as a finite resource. Yet for residents of White Bear Township, White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, Vadnais Heights, Oakdale, North St. Paul, Hugo, Lino Lakes and even a sliver of Stillwater, that’s just what it may be.
Last summer’s drought and scant snowfall this winter have left White Bear Lake at a low level. If it falls below its court-mandated level of 923.5 feet, it could set off drastic water use restrictions.
Patrick Christopherson, White Bear Township town clerk, said the restrictions mentioned by representatives of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) during a Feb. 2 Zoom meeting with area municipalities could be “severe.”
The DNR sent White Bear Township (and other municipalities within a five-mile radius of the lake) a notice in October 2020, saying the lake had dropped below the court-mandated target of 923.5 feet. The agency requested a voluntary curtailment of non-essential water uses, such as residential irrigation. With the ground frozen and snow on top of it, lawn watering isn’t much of a concern right now, but it may be later this year.
During the Feb. 2 meeting, the DNR presented a letter from the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to Ramsey County District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan, informing her of a study recently completed by the DNR. Based on municipal water usage reported in 2020, the study found that maintaining White Bear Lake’s water level above 922 feet would require municipalities to restrict residential use to 55 gallons per person per day. (Average household usage is 75 gallons per day per capita.)
The letter from Assistant Attorney General Oliver J. Larson continued, “even if the permit holders are successful in getting domestic water use down to 55 gallons per person per day … that would leave no water for any other uses – including no water for essential services such as hospitals and grocery stores, let alone all other commercial and industrial uses into which most businesses would fall.”
Analysis by DNR hydrologist Glen Champion determined that a residential watering ban by itself would have a “negligible impact” on White Bear Lake.
Randall Doneen, manager of the DNR’s Conservation Assistance and Regulation division, in response to an email, said, “White Bear Lake receives water from both surface runoff and from the underlying aquifer. White Bear Lake has a small watershed, so runoff into the lake is pretty limited. The lake is strongly connected to both the water table aquifer and the Prairie du Chien aquifer such that water can move both from the aquifer to the lake and vice versa.” He added, “Occasional low water levels serve as important ecological resets to support features such as aquatic vegetation and fish habitat. However, the DNR determined when levels go below the protective elevation of 922.0, recreational uses of the lake, such as the Ramsey County Beach, shorefishing opportunities, boating and docks, are impacted significantly enough to warrant intervention.”
At this time, the DNR is bound to the court’s order to restrict municipalities’ pumping permits.
Said Doneen, “There are other options for reducing groundwater use in the vicinity of White Bear Lake such as some communities moving to a surface water source. However, as DNR mentioned at the meetings, the only option for complying with the court’s [2017] order that is fully within DNR’s control is the modification of permits … DNR has requested a status conference with the court to discuss the DNR’s analysis and determine next steps for complying with the court’s order.”
Christopherson said township residents have done a good job of conserving water, voluntarily dropping their usage from 110 gallons per capita per day six years ago, to around 65-80 gallons per capita per day last year. The township board encourages residents to continue to be conservative in their water use while the township awaits directions from the judge and the DNR.
“We’re waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Christopherson said. “We just don’t know what size it will be.”
Contributing Writer Cynthia Sowden can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200
