The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for input on how Minnesotans currently access the electronic license system, and what they want in the future as systems are modernized.
Feedback from current and potential users — including anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle operators — is critically important. States throughout the nation are updating their license systems to take advantage of new technology and to improve customer experience.
To access the survey, visit the DNR’s engagement page at mndnr.gov/ELS. The survey will be open through Jan. 31. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.
$2.4 million available in grants for EAB management
The DNR encourages local and tribal governments to apply for grants to help manage and reduce the impacts of emerald ash borer (EAB) on their community forests. The DNR will accept grant applications through Monday, Jan. 24.
Tribal and local units of government in Minnesota, including cities, counties, regional authorities, joint powers boards, towns and parks and recreation boards in cities of the first class (more than 100,000 residents), are eligible to apply.
Grant-eligible activities include treating and removing ash trees, planting a diversity of trees, conducting public tree inventories, developing EAB management plans, hiring technical assistance, and engaging and educating citizens. Priority will be given to projects that remove and replace ash trees that pose significant public safety concerns or benefit underserved populations or areas of concern for environmental justice.
This grant provides funding to cover the cost of chemically treating ash trees on public or tribal land within 10 miles of a known EAB infestation. With $2.4 million available, applicants can request a maximum of $150,000 (there is no minimum). No match is required for this grant. For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/grants/forestmgmt/protect-community-forests.html. Applications can be submitted to ucf.dnr@state.mn.us through Monday, Jan. 24.
DNR to rescind rule temporarily banning farmed deer movement
An emergency rule temporarily prohibiting the importation and movement of farmed white-tailed deer into and within Minnesota has been rescinded. The temporary rule, which began Oct. 11, is one tool the DNR has used to reduce further spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) and protect the health of Minnesota’s wild deer.
The rule was in response to the discovery that a CWD-positive farm in Wisconsin shipped 387 farmed white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota. In enacting the rule, the Minnesota DNR sought time for it, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH), and other state and federal agencies to track the movement of deer from the infected farm and understand the potential risk to other herds.
The DNR worked to obtain all available information from agencies outside Minnesota that are involved in the regulation of farmed deer, but has concluded that learning more won’t be possible due to loss of records, variability in the ways other jurisdictions monitor CWD in deer farms and in wild deer, and the lack of testing in some other states. As a result, the DNR cannot fully determine the risk these deer pose to Minnesota’s wild and farmed deer populations, but believes it has done all it can to understand the risks posed by the Taylor County, Wisconsin farm.
The DNR built on its CWD surveillance efforts during this year’s deer season by managing 87 sampling stations in the state’s mandatory and voluntary sampling areas. More than 7,000 samples were collected, which will provide invaluable additional insight regarding the geography and presence of CWD in Minnesota. In addition to its ongoing CWD surveillance efforts, the DNR will work in cooperation with the BAH to strengthen permanent rules pertaining to interstate and intrastate movement of farmed cervids.
