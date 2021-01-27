DNR offers tips for safe, successful ice fishing season

With the kickoff of the ice fishing season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds new and veteran anglers alike of their responsibility to keep themselves safe and to be a considerate member of the ice angling community.
The recommended minimum thickness for walking on new, clear ice is 4 inches. Wait for 5 to 7 inches before heading out on an ATV or snowmobile, and keep cars off until there’s 8 to 12 inches. Anyone planning to drive out in a truck should wait until there’s at least 12 to 15 inches of ice. Double these minimums for white or snow-covered ice.
In addition:
• Wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).
• Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.
• Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.
• Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.
• Don’t go out alone; tell someone about trip plans and expected return time.
• Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.
If you see someone fall through, remain calm and call 911. Do not attempt a rescue unless there is a means of self-rescue. Throw the person any piece of buoyant gear available, as well as a rope, jumper cables or other object to pull them out of the water or away from thin ice. Let go if they start pulling you toward dangerous ice.
Following are some things for all ice anglers to keep in mind to be a positive member of the ice fishing community:
• Pick up after yourself. Anything but an impression left on the ice is litter.
• Do not go onto private property without permission.
• Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from members of other households at public access sites and on the ice. If the access is full, try another lake or try again at a less-busy time.
• Minimize noise and keep a respectful distance from other anglers.
For more information on staying safe on the ice, visit dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice.
— Press release
