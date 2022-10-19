The White Bear Lake Area Schools District (WBLAS) is asking voters to consider a capital projects levy renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The capital projects levy originated in 2003 and was renewed in 2013.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tim Wald said the levy has supported the acquisition of technology and related services, musical instruments, textbooks and other curricular needs.
“We are asking voters to renew it again for taxes payable 2024 to 2033,” Wald said. “That levy is expiring, and without renewal, the district will lose $2.6 million in revenue annually.”
The funds will be used in the following ways:
• Safety and security: The capital projects levy allows the district to maintain and increase safety and security measures and equipment throughout the district.
• Technology and related services: The capital projects levy allows the district to provide classroom technology, software and computers for students. Related services include the maintenance of equipment and technology staff.
• Textbooks, curriculum materials and equipment, and musical instruments: The capital projects levy allows the district to purchase textbooks, curriculum materials and equipment, and musical instruments according to the district’s curriculum replacement cycle.
• Transportation: The capital projects levy allows the district to purchase buses and vans to maintain its fleet for student transportation.
“We look forward to using those funds to support communication systems for first responders when they come to our building, as well for our staff within the building,” Wald said. “The current levy is 2.208% times the net tax capacity of the district. So this is based on a tax rate, not on a per-student funding level.”
According to Wald, in order to maintain and update those systems over the next decade and respond to changing needs, a reliable funding source is necessary.
“School safety and security is a complex issue for school districts, and it has become even more complex since the last time our levy was voted on,” Wald said. “As our safety and security risks evolve very quickly, so must our ability to pivot and update those safety and security systems. We look forward to using those funds to support communication systems for first responders when they come to our building.”
The operating levy in White Bear Lake is in place from 2018 to 2027. According to Wald, the current levy provides funding at the level of $1,326 per student.
“These funds can be used for any operational expenses across the district, and we rely on our operating levy to keep our class sizes low,” he said.
Wald said if the capital project levy doesn't pass on Nov. 8, a gap in funding would require financial planning in safety and security, classroom technology, equipment, curriculum, instrument materials, and buses and vans to maintain the fleet for student transportation.
“Essentially, that would kick the investment down the road, because these things will eventually need to be invested in if the levy is not renewed,” Wald said.
In a recent survey, Wald noted that 89% of residents in the district stated they believe the community receives good value from its investment. Also, 80% of residents believe the district spent past referendum revenue responsibly.
“The district has also taken advantage of favorable interest rates, saving taxpayers nearly $500,000 for the next two years in interest rates,” Wald said. “The levy renewal will not increase current taxes.”
