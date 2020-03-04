Once a year for the last eight years, a team from Trinity Automotive has walked on behalf of Type 1 diabetes, the event marking a heartbreaking milestone for the company’s owners.
The annual JDRF fundraiser at Mall of America in February coincides with the anniversary of Jason Wright’s death Feb. 25, 2012. He was 21 when he died from Type 1 complications. His sister Jessica Cochrane, owner of Trinity Automotive with husband Dave, participates as a memorial to him.
JDRF stands for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an advocacy group that is the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Type 1 diabetes research. It’s an organization close to her heart.
“I didn’t know JDRF existed until after my brother passed away,” Cochrane recalled. “Jason felt so alone with his struggles with the disease. If we had known about this organization, maybe things would have been different.”
Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone essential to turning carbohydrates into energy. It strikes both children and adults and is unrelated to diet and lifestyle. There is no cure, yet.
Cochrane and her husband Dave donated $1,000 to the foundation from this year’s walk. Trinity matches the money raised up to $2,000. It wasn’t her best year, Cochrane said, but every donation helps accelerate the work of JDRF to find a permanent cure for the disease, turning Type 1 into what she calls “Type none,” and improve the lives of those living with the disease.
According to the foundation’s website at jdrf.org, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a nearly 30% increase in Type 1 diabetes (T1D) diagnoses in the United States in just two years. Youth cases are growing most sharply among minority groups.
The CDC’s 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report cites that in the U.S., T1D diagnoses included 1.4 million adults, 20 years and older, and 187,000 children younger than 20. That totals nearly 1.6 million Americans with T1D, up from 1.25 million people — an increase of nearly 30% — from 2017.
Researchers don’t know the exact cause of T1D but a family history puts people at higher risk. Viral infections can be a trigger. Diet and lifestyle are not linked to T1D.
The cause for diabetes isn’t the Cochrans’ only crusade. The couple do outreach for veterans causes, too, particularly those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
“We feel strongly about giving back to causes that speak to us personally,” Jessica said.
They offer discounts for veterans and sponsor events through Trinity Automotive, a business they started six years ago in their Centerville driveway. They set up shop four years ago in the township, at 2382 Leibel St.
Dave served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps and has close ties to veteran-related issues. He sits on the board of the Invisible Wounds Project, a charity organization that focuses on raising awareness and providing services to military and emergency personnel battling PTSD, mental health issues and suicide. Trinity co-sponsored last week’s Guns-N-Hoses hockey event at the Blaine Sports Center as part of that initiative; proceeds went to the project.
