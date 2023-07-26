WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Plans for a 148-unit apartment building were abandoned after a request to change zoning from industrial to residential was nixed by the Town Board.
The project by White Cedar Apartments LLC, located on vacant land along Centerville Road required an amendment to the zoning ordinance before it could proceed and the board sided with the Planning Commission, which recommended denial.
The site, owned by the North Oaks Company, would require rezoning from industrial to high-density R-4 through an amendment to the future land use map.
Interim Planner Evan Monson told the supervisors July 17 the Planning Commission had concerns with water usage, lost jobs if the site was rezoned and that the project would add to traffic congestion.
“They also noted a desire a maintain a small community feel,” he said.
One of the applicants, Mark Houge, president of North Oaks Company, disagreed with the job loss concern. Housing is a key element to attracting and retaining employees for nearby companies like Schwing America and Heraeus Medevio, he told the board.
“You need all types of housing, including rentals. The township has not added rental property in some time.” He added that 75% of new housing in Ramsey, Washington and Hennepin Counties are rental units.
Houge also argued residential water use is comparable to industrial usage and his numbers were from a manufacturing company to back the claim.
Asked about rental prices for the new units, Houge said average wages for workers at the nearby companies were enough to “take advantage of the apartments.” Studios would rent for $1,300 per month; a two-bedroom with den would rent for $2,100 per month.
The three-story building would also cover one-third the area as an “intrusive industrial layout” which would have more impervious surface, Houge noted.
Planning Commission member Beth Artner went to the podium to reiterate concerns with the project.
“There are continual issues with water and this project seems like a poor use,” she observed. “I’d rather see industrial there. I can’t see the point of this project in this space.”
Chair Ed Prudhon also agrees water is a big issue.
“I know the Met Council likes to see affordable housing,” Prudhon added, “This is not affordable. That to me is a negative.”
Prudhon said the township has plans for high-density housing along Hwy. 61, so he doesn’t feel it necessary “to jump ahead and put it (apartments) here.”
After the board vetoed the project, developer Peter Stalland said he’s spent “thousands of dollars and an entire year” on the project (the original proposal was modified for zoning reasons).
“We tried to accommodate your requests,” he insisted, “and it would have been appreciated if you’d said you don’t want apartments here six months ago.”
Prudhon took exception, saying the board did not ask the developer to reapply for a new zoning amendment, nor did the board encourage the change.
Stalland retorted: “Your reputation precedes you gentlemen. Communities that treat developers like this, people don’t want to come and develop here.”
Township attorney Chad Lemmons reminded the developer that a proposal for an apartment building on this property 18 months ago was denied.
“The developer was told why the board would not support it and the reasons were clear. Furthermore, rezoning from multi-family back to industrial was done at the request of the landowner.”
