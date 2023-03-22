WHITE BEAR LAKE – The developer asked for feedback on a plan to turn an abandoned gas station into a housing complex and feedback is what he got.
Called a concept plan review, neighbors and City Council members offered opinions March 14 on the proposal by Element Design-Build that includes a 15-unit apartment building and three townhomes on the southeast corner of Bellaire Avenue and County Road E.
The site used to be Petro Gas Station, 2502 County Road E, which served customers since at least 1971. The station’s fuel tanks were removed in 2016 and water service stopped 13 years ago.
Rezoning would be required from B-3, auto oriented, to R-6 for the complex, or medium density residential. Maximum building height under that category is 35 feet. That’s about 5 feet short since the apartments are 39.6 feet high to accommodate a first-level parking garage.
Height was a point of contention for both residents and Council Member Dan Jones, who said he wouldn’t give an inch over 35 feet. Neighbors speaking during the public hearing, all of whom live on Glen Oaks Avenue, felt the height was not compatible with the area.
Company spokesman Ryan McKilligan, founder and project manager, said the project would not be financially viable at two stories (one story of apartments over the ground level parking garage). “That would be tough,” he told council. “We’ve never built anything less than three.”
Parking is also a major concern. The concept plan shows 32 stalls, 21 enclosed and 11 on the surface lot. The city’s general parking requirement for medium density housing is two stalls per unit, or 36 spaces.
“We know we have to adequately address parking,” McKilligan said. “The appropriate number of units is key. The city’s future land use plan says 10 to 22 units (on a lot that size). We are trying to strike the right balance.”
As the graphics illustrate, the highest portion of the proposed 18-unit building is limited to that portion immediately adjacent to the corner of E and Bellaire Avenue. The site steps down to a two-story building with low-pitched roof along E and two-story townhomes facing Bellaire. The plan also retains a 25-foot vegetative buffer along the property to the east.
McKilligan said they tried to combine the benefits of high density in the northwest corner with a residential area where people want peace and quiet. “We are trying to find a design that justifies two contexts and add vibrance to the area,” he noted.
Residents who spoke during a public hearing had concerns with the building’s height, stormwater runoff, parking and loss of trees. First up was Lee Branwall, who said he was speaking for 12 neighbors who are all “strongly against the proposal.” He doesn’t feel the three-story height is compatible with the neighborhood and worries residents will park on Bellaire, which now has “very few cars.”
Ann Koves cited safety issues for children walking to the school bus along Jansen Avenue. “The street is narrow and parking will complicate it,” she said. Resident Chris Greene said he appreciates the architect’s attempt to blend the design with existing homes, “but that doesn’t mean the proposed project is the only way to do that. I hope talents can be applied to making a scaled-back proposal. It’s too many residents in too small a space.”
Weatherman Frank Watson, also a Glen Oaks Avenue resident, likes a scaled-down idea. He encouraged council to “not rush into it. Eventually something will get built there.” He also has concerns about water runoff into Peppertree Pond. “Parking you can beat to death,” Watson said. “They will park on the street.”
City Engineer Paul Kauppi reminded council that parking is allowed on Bellaire but the city has the ability to “no park” any street if there are issues. He also noted that both city and watershed district standards will be met for managing stormwater.
Jones told the residents it’s OK to park on streets. “It’s not a horrid thing,” he said.
Jones pointed out that the intersection has been an issue “for a long, long time. We’re looking at housing and I’m open to rezoning and what they have. This is a good proposal.” He added that he wasn’t promising anything.
Council Member Kevin Edberg said the proposal, “is the best I’ve seen for this corner in a long time. Parking is my biggest issue and height is my second biggest issue. I’d like to find a way to get to ‘yes.’”
Other council members were on different sides of the fence. Steve Engstran gave the proposal “a hard ‘no.’ I don’t like the height. I’d rather see it all townhomes or green space,” he said. Bill Walsh “appreciated the applicant embracing the process,” adding, “the concept doesn’t scare me. I like the attempt to transition the height and I look forward to future designs.”
Member Heidi Hughes said she didn’t have a problem the parking or the height. “People park on my street all up and down. Nothing you can bring would be something neighbors would want.”
They looked at different purposes for the property, the developer continued, but other commercial uses have “proven to not attract development in the last 13 years.” What they want to do is “create a residential anchor for the intersection. “That will provide good prospects for the northeast and northwest corners, as well,” McKilligan said.
Element Design-Build found the lot through the E Corridor Action Plan. “This intersection is a key part of the corridor redevelopment,” said McKilligan, who attending committee meetings on the corridor. The city’s new review process got their attention, he told council. “Our experience on previous properties is dialog with the community leads to a better outcome. We got a sense of the main things we need to address (through this process) in this development.”
Since the agenda item was just a pre-application review and, by the way, is the first time the process has been used after a recently adopted ordinance, staff did not offer a recommendation nor was formal action taken.
When discussion ended, Mayor Dan Louismet thanked McKilligan for “being guinea pigs in this process,” and told him the objections don’t mean “a hard no. People on the council are receptive. We have an old abandoned gas station and I’d love to see that change. We look forward to continue working with you.”
