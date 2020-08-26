DETOUR: ‘Comfortable, streetwear clothing’

Nineteen-year-old Bella Palmer is the face behind DETOUR, a clothing business she launched several months ago.
Palmer, originally from Lake Elmo, is a 2019 graduate of Mahtomedi High School. She is currently entering her sophomore year at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
Like many other college students across the country, Palmer was sent back home to Minnesota early on during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was home for about six months,” she said. “I have an entrepreneurial spirit. I’ve always been into business. I wanted to do something over quarantine, and I thought this was a good use of my time.”
Palmer said her dad got a heat press years ago and Palmer said she’s always wanted to use it.
“I found it in the garage, whipped it out during quarantine and started making shirts,” she recalled.
Right now, she’s making and selling T-shirts, hats and masks, and recently created a few sweatshirts. Palmer describes the line as comfortable, streetwear clothing. Palmer’s friend, Molly Farrell, who is also a Mahtomedi grad, owns a photography business and agreed to take some pictures for the brand.
Palmer created an Instagram page for her business where she posts photos of merchandise. She has sold some of her clothing through that social media platform.
She has plans to launch a website in November, which will be found at detourwear.com.
A signature of the clothing are the coordinates on it. Palmer said they are the coordinates for St. Paul, but people can have customized coordinates added, too.
Where did she get the name of her business? Palmer said, “In life, I’ve learned that there’s not always going to be an exact path. Or you plan a path and you can’t take it, so you have to be flexible. Whether it’s in sports, academics, friends, life, I thought (DETOUR) was a good name.”
Palmer recently returned to South Carolina to start the new school year, where she is currently studying management with an entrepreneurial concentration, and a minor in marketing. She said that since her supplies are here in Minnesota, the business has slowed down, but she thinks it will pick back up once she gets settled in.
Palmer said that so far, she is excited to know that people like what she’s putting out there.
“If I’m walking down the street or out with friends and see someone wearing a shirt I’ve made, that’s exciting. It’s a good feeling to know that people like what I’m creating,” Palmer said.
Right now, the best way to order something from DETOUR is to send a message on Instagram.
“I definitely hope this will grow. But if it doesn’t work out, there’s always different paths to take,” Palmer said.
