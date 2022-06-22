WHITE BEAR LAKE — Rather than wait for a special legislative session that may or may not happen, city leaders will move forward on a $13.9 million public safety building expansion.
The city had requested state bonding for part of the project cost, or $6.25 million, in bills introduced by area legislators. The session ended May 23 with no resolution.
In an email to City Manager Lindy Crawford, Sen. Chuck Wiger said he’s certain most Minnesotans want a bonding bill to pass.
“I understand informal negotiations continue, but the process unfortunately lacks transparency,” he wrote. “Hopefully some funding will be included for the public safety center, but I can’t assure that.” Wiger serves on the bonding committee and added, he’ll “try his best.”
The Legislature could be called back for special session in August after the primary to act on the bonding bill, but there’s no guarantee the city’s “ask” will be part of it.
At a work session last week, City Council agreed to begin final design work as if no state funding would be coming.
City Engineer Paul Kauppi told members he talked to Kraus-Anderson, the project construction manager, who indicated that prices are holding steady with slight decreases in steel and some other materials, which might be in the city’s favor. Increased lead times remain, however.
Mayor Dan Louismet said it was worth giving the project a few months to try to garner funding. “We gave it the old college try,” he said. “That didn’t work so we should go back to the original plan and build it.”
Council members concurred, with Dan Jones noting, “it wasn’t our fault the legislature couldn’t do its job. This building should have been built decades ago.”
Member Bill Walsh thought it “smart to move ahead. The Legislature is unpredictable. There will always be another project.”
City Council OK’d plans last February for the expansion that includes a large indoor police garage to accommodate a 19-vehicle fleet, an apparatus bay that will fit the fire department’s new ladder truck with sleeping quarters above, a 40-foot training tower and a 20x40 storm shelter on the north side, required by state building code.
Miller Street was vacated next to the building behind City Hall to facilitate the expansion.
Plans are to bond for the project, which will have an estimated annual debt service payment of $843,000, according to Finance Director Kerri Kindsvater.
The estimated impact is higher than the $700,000 previously reported due to two reasons, she said:
• The project cost changed from $13 million to $13.9 million — an amount approved last December by City Council.
• The previous estimate used a lower interest rate.
The estimated impact on the 2022 median value home would be $64.
The city hopes to break ground for the expansion late fall.
