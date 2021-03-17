A design competition for a dock on Hamline Lake in Mahtomedi has been launched by some history buffs who are calling it “The Rev. David’s Dock Design Challenge.”
Rev. David Tice became a real estate developer after he was fired as a Methodist minister in Stillwater in the late 1800s. By 1883, he had purchased thousands of acres and 3 miles of shoreline — all the land that is now the city of Mahtomedi and most of Dellwood. He also owned Hamline Lake, located north of the District Education Center. Tice then founded the Mahtomedi Chautauqua, a religious and camping destination for Methodists from throughout the Midwest. Cabins were constructed, along with a huge assembly hall and a large hotel.
By the turn of the 20th century, Twin Cities Lines streetcar company bought land at the end of the lake for Wildwood Amusement Park. Both areas hold significant chapters in the city’s history.
“The contest is mostly for fun,” said Bryan Gatzlaff, a retired architect who lives in Mahtomedi’s historic Chautauqua District. “We don’t anticipate this dock will get built, but we’re looking for creative, imaginative ideas for building it while using historical places like the Chautauqua Assembly and Wildwood Amusement Park for inspiration.”
Open to the public, the competition is meant to be “fun and invigorating,” and includes $1,000 in prizes. The winning design will earn $500, and $100 will be awarded to the winner in each of the following five categories: best entry from under 10 years of age; best entry from between 10 and 19; best entry from above 80; best creative entry and best historical referenced entry.
The contest limits the non-swimming dock to a 50x60 foot space that abuts the shoreline. It can be decorated in any way you choose and have more than one level.
To enter, prepare drawings on 8.5x11-inch paper, two sheets. On the first page, use a grid to lay out the plan size and shapes.
Entries are due by 4:30 p.m. March 31. Scan the entry and email it to chautauquadock@gmail.com.
That email address can also be used for questions about the contest and entry forms. Judging will be done by a team from Larson Engineering, White Bear Center for the Arts and Mahtomedi residents. Entrants will be notified of results. No entry fee is required. Prize money has been anonymously donated.
— Debra Neutkens
