Decision makers vent over lack of affordable housing in latest project

This street view of the building along County Road E shows architectural detail. Staff wanted more brick or stone added to vertical elements of the building but the Planning Commission voted it down.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The fact an affordable housing component was nixed from the city's latest apartment complex project was “disappointing” to Planning Commission members.

The word was used over and over as commissioners expressed frustration over City Council's decision to deny public financing from Schafer Richardson's planned unit development application. The Minneapolis-based developer plans a 244-unit complex on the corner of Hoffman Road and County Road E, site of The Stadium Bar & Grill.

