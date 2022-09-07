Decision makers vent over lack of affordable housing in latest project

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The fact an affordable housing component was nixed from the city's latest apartment complex project was “disappointing” to Planning Commission members.
The word was used over and over as commissioners expressed frustration over City Council's decision to deny public financing from Schafer Richardson's planned unit development application. The Minneapolis-based developer plans a 244-unit complex on the corner of Hoffman Road and County Road E, site of The Stadium Bar & Grill.
The original proposal included 20%, or 48, affordable housing units as part of the project, provided Schafer Richardson receive tax increment financing, or TIF, from the city. TIF is one of a few public finance tools used by cities to promote public and private investment.
City Council did not support TIF for the project, which the developer requested to offset the gap created by lower rents for affordable units. Without it, the developer made it clear inclusion of affordable units would be impossible.
Planning Commission members said it was tough to support the application after those plans changed.
“This is the biggest shot the city has to reach its affordable housing goal,” observed Commissioner Erich Reinhardt. “I don't understand the council decision to remove the funding. It boggles my mind that the city is going against housing goals identified in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan. A big piece (of the project) is now removed. It's hard for me to support the project.”
Other commissioners agreed, with Mark Lynch calling the omission “a missed opportunity.” Andrea West questioned whether the city will be able to meet its affordable housing goal at all.
“I feel like part of what we (commission members) need to do is consider how to meet those goals. If we're losing 48 here and there's not a lot of city support, it makes me concerned we won't meet that goal.”
Community Development Director Jason Lindahl said the city has some time, eight years, to make progress towards the goal. “We will continue to work with future applicants to meet that goal,” he assured members.
About 30% of the city's population qualifies for affordable housing. According to the 2040 Comp Plan, the Met Council allocated 200 affordable housing units to White Bear Lake for the period between 2021 to 2030.
Another sore point for some was the reduction in the number of three-bedroom units. Schafer Richardson redesigned the project after getting a thumbs down on TIF. Total units increased by one, alcove units increased by 17 and the number of three-bedroom units was cut from 30 to eight.
According to Katie Anthony, vice president of development, removal of the affordable housing piece meant they no longer needed that many three-bedroom units.
“We are a developer who develops affordable housing,” she said. “We worked with the city for months to determine whether we could incorporate affordable housing into the project. We understand the value to communities and are committed to that as an organization. The reality is there are limited financial resources to make that happen. Unfortunately for this project, we went down that path but the answer was clear it's not going to happen for this project, so we had to shift gears. Part of that was the number of three-bedroom units.”
In this project, the lack of TIF funding left a $4.5 to $5.5 million gap, Anthony added.
Again the word “disappointed” was used as Commissioner Mike Amundsen described his reaction to fewer three-bedroom units. “They are needed,” he said.
During a public hearing, resident Karol Durdle expressed her “disappointment” with the reduction in three-bedroom units.
“With all due respect, you seem more concerned where bikes will go than where kids will sleep,” she said. “I'm also disappointed in the reduction in affordable housing. We're losing opportunity with this complex.”
In the staff memo to the commission, Lindahl noted other changes to the proposal, including more sidewalks and more bike stalls. Additional exterior brick or stone was a huge point of contention during the discussion Aug. 29, but in the end a requirement to add the material was deleted.
As commission members considered a vote against the project, Lindahl reminded them their role relates to zoning ordinance standards and advised they not vote on the PUD according to the affordability component “in the interest of keeping the project moving forward.”
“I caution you from doing something outside zoning as a condition of the PUD,” Lindahl said, noting their concerns will be reflected in the meeting minutes.
Commissioners acquiesced, with Lynch commenting, “People here would think it's a great project if it had affordable housing.”
In the end, the PUD was approved with amendments that include more bicycle parking and additional sidewalks throughout the complex. An amendment to add brick or stone on certain vertical sections was removed by a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Ken Baltzer and Amundsen supported staff's recommendation to add those materials. City Council will hear the proposal Sept. 13.
For clarification, it is a Schafer Richardson affiliate, SRD 2.0 LLC, that purchased the property in 2018 and has been leasing it back to the Village Sports Bar owners. In 2020, the applicant constructed the Barnum, a four-story, 192-unit apartment building located directly to the east.
Market-rate units at the new site include a mix of 17 studio, 61 alcove, 88 one-bedroom, 70 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom apartments.
