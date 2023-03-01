Deaf Poker Tour opportunity for fun, fellowship for White Bear Lake man

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Odds are that White Bear Lake resident Chris Beard enjoys himself when the Deaf Poker Tour rolls around this weekend.
For him, though, the March 2-4 event in Baltimore, Maryland, is about much more than coming away with a winning hand.
“It’s an opportunity for me to catch up with news on my old friends that I knew from college and to make some new friends,” Beard, 55, said.
This is Beard’s third time taking part in the Deaf Poker Tour and will be the 55th tournament the poker league has hosted since it got started in 2006 under the title of National Deaf Poker Tour. In 2017, the organization switched to its existing moniker.
The occasion is a rare opportunity for Beard to socialize with other deaf people who communicate using American Sign Language.
“If I went to a local (poker tour) around here, I’m the only one that’s deaf, and I can’t understand what everybody’s saying,” he said. “So I can feel like I’m being a little left out. But it’s fun to go to the Deaf Poker Tour, because it’s part of my culture.”
Beard’s hearing impairment resulted from a case of spinal meningitis he had when he was 18 months old. He took speech therapy when he was in grade school and later enrolled at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.
“The first time that I actually met other deaf people was when I went to college at NTID. That’s where I learned about the deaf culture, that’s where I learned sign language and that’s where I found out who I really was. It was probably one of the best times of my life,” Beard said.
He said no two deaf people are the same, since each person’s communication abilities and needs may differ from one person to the next. For instance, some people may rely on sign language to communicate in person, while some — like Beard — can communicate through a combination of lip reading and signing.
The three-day poker marathon includes five separate events, some of which are open to the public and some that are only for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Beard’s favorite is the main event, which is set for Saturday morning.
Jay Levine, who heads the annual poker tour, called the event a “rare gem” for the deaf community because of how it lets people from around the United States — as well as some people from other countries — congregate and build relationships.
“It doesn’t happen often where we can get a large number — over 100 people — where we can get together in one place,” Levine said of the deaf community.
Though such events are sparse, Levine said there are other activities and gatherings around the country throughout the year that are open to deaf people. A few he mentioned included national cornhole, bowling, softball and flag football tournaments.
The National Association for the Deaf, meanwhile, advocates for the rights of the deaf and hard of hearing in all aspects of their lives.
The existence of the Deaf Poker Tour helps push back against negative perceptions of deaf people playing poker and communicating with sign language. If deaf people played poker with people who could hear and communicate with sign language, the deaf players were prohibited from using sign language to avoid appearances of cheating.
“That’s what we’re trying to break down — that barrier — so that people understand that we are just like them,” Beard said. “We want to play poker and have fun, but we will not cheat.”
