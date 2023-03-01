Deaf Poker Tour opportunity for fun, fellowship for White Bear Lake man

White Bear Lake resident Chris Beard holds up an award he won in the Deep Stack Madness poker event at last year’s Deaf Poker Tour in Philadelphia.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Odds are that White Bear Lake resident Chris Beard enjoys himself when the Deaf Poker Tour rolls around this weekend.

For him, though, the March 2-4 event in Baltimore, Maryland, is about much more than coming away with a winning hand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.