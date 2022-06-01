WHITE BEAR LAKE — The game clock is ticking at The Village Inn and Stadium Sports Bar. By year’s end, the restaurant and ballfield will be gone, replaced by a 243-unit apartment complex.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Three years ago, real estate developer Schafer Richardson began phase one construction of a two-phase apartment project on County Road E. Now it’s time to start the process for the second phase. Stadium owners have been leasing the site from the developer since 2018.
The city has few parcels that would accommodate a large-scale apartment building. One of those parcels was the corner of Linden Avenue and County Road E, now a 192-unit building called The Barnum. A second parcel is the almost 6-acre site on the corner of E and Hoffman Road, the longtime home of the popular
sports bar. A single-family home to the north will also be razed.
At their May 23 meeting, Planning Commission members recommended approval of the concept stage. A planned unit development (PUD) request shows two buildings totaling 243 units connected by a commons area. One building will be four stories, or 48 feet high, and one will be five stories, or 59 feet.
A point of contention during a public hearing was access from the new complex to The Barnum through the north parking lots. The connection is expected to increase traffic onto Linden Avenue during peak hours by 21 trips in the morning and 25 trips in the afternoon.
Several Linden townhome residents expressed dismay at the connection, telling commissioners traffic is already bad on their street and that they don’t need more. They requested the developer redesign the plan so access to and from the new building does not include Linden. Commissioner Ken Baltzer sympathized with the neighbors and asked the developer to “get creative” and avoid making the traffic worse. Commissioner Mike Amundsen disagreed, saying the connection “makes sense.”
Schafer Richardson Development Manager Peter Orth described the proposed plan to the commission, noting demand for multifamily units is evident based on popularity and interest at The Barnum, which has about a 5% vacancy rate.
The mix of market-rate units will include studios (18), alcove (44), one- and two-bedroom (151) and 30 three-bedroom apartments. Twenty percent of units, or 48, will be “affordable housing.” To qualify, renters must make 50% or less of the area median income (AMI) or $36,750 for one person and $42,000 for two. AMI is set annually. This will provide “work force” housing and affordability to about 30% of White Bear-area residents, according to Orth.
The company will be requesting financial support for the project from the city in the form of tax increment financing (TIF). The request would fill the financing gap created by including affordable housing units, Orth said. The current estimated TIF request is between $5.5 million and $6.0 million.
In her report to commissioners, Planning and Zoning Coordinator Samantha Crosby said staff is supportive of the project but finds the development falls short of the standard set by the developer in 2019. Parking ratios are not comparable (1.14 spaces per bedroom), stormwater design does not exceed minimum standards and the deviation from open space is greater.
“Staff recommends redesigning the site to bring the project closer to the standard set by The Barnum,” Crosby said.
Amundsen commented on the buildings’ style, noting he expected them to look like The Barnum. Crosby said that was “intentional,” and that The Barnum is now owned by a conglomerate that includes Schafer Richardson.
City Council will consider the concept plan at its June 14 meeting. If it is approved, the next step is review of development phase plans.
