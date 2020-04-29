WHITE BEAR LAKE — About 90% of the 110 employees at Phoenix Alternatives Inc. (PAI) are furloughed. The 30-year-old nonprofit offers a day program that serves people with developmental disabilities. When its doors closed due to COVID-19, so did its revenue stream.
“We’ve skinnied down,” said President Mike Miner, who described the health crisis as “a punch in the gut financially and a slap in the face at the same time.”
Miner offered two perspectives regarding the pandemic’s impact on PAI.
“One is the impact on our organization and operation. We aren’t able to serve the people we traditionally serve, so we have zero revenue coming in, yet have a lot of fixed costs to cover.
“Interestingly, we don’t talk enough about the impact as we furlough. People are going on unemployment. Most nonprofits like us are self-insured. In normal times, we have to pay 100% of unemployment costs. It’s 50% now (because of government action), but that is still hundreds of thousands of dollars that we don’t have revenue to cover.”
Like other nonprofit executives, Miner is hoping for support from the state or federal government — equitable support that covers nonprofits the same as private companies.
PAI is celebrating its 30th year in 2020. Well, not celebrating really, due to the current situation. Is Miner worried about PAI’s future and the 262 participants it serves? “We’re not going anywhere,” he replied. “It’s important for our folks to understand and be confident in that.”
Still, his staff worries about program participants whom they haven’t seen for a month or more. “We know families and residential providers are doing what they can,” Miner said. “It’s a precarious time to say the least, and dangerous, to put more vividly.”
Many of their participants have significant underlying health conditions, Miner explained, either through disease or anatomically. For some, it’s structurally harder to breathe.
“I remind myself every day that literally everyone is in some version of change and discomfort and challenge because of this disease,” he said.
Miner’s predecessors did leave a small cash reserve, so there is some money. And they are pursuing and expect to receive funds from the paycheck protection program. That will help a little.
Other day programs serving the disabled may not be so lucky.
Without emergency funding to cover fixed costs during closures, some day service providers may not reopen, according to Julie Johnson, president of the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR).
“We simply cannot come back from this crisis with a decimated infrastructure for these crucial community disability services, where people with disabilities will not have access to innovative, individualized support during the day,” Johnson said. “We must ensure day programs remain viable when we get through this pandemic.”
One provider in Minneapolis said the stay-at-home order from the state may help many to relate to what life would be like for people with disabilities without day programs. Most people enjoy interacting with others, but this is often more difficult for people with disabilities who have greater limitations.
MOHR is lobbying state legislators to pass “Disability Day and Employment Services Fixed Cost Relief” as soon as possible, providing relief for providers. A legislative proposal has been drafted.
When the crisis is over, Miner said things will change. “We will balance fiscal financial reality with a need to not only be ready to return to serve but be ready in a way that makes sense in the future. Our service won’t look and feel the same. It’s not unlike how this will change health care services.”
Headquartered along Highway 61 in a building shared with Newtrax transportation, PAI operates three day programs in White Bear Lake and one in Oakdale. It serves a broad spectrum of people in terms of needs, both intensive and complex, including community exploration, job coaching, specialized autism services, music and pet therapy and adaptive technology. Clients learn life skills and personal development. They go to museums and movies and put on carnivals. If they want to work, PAI helps them work, Miner said.
The PAI president wants the community to know they are an active part of it. “We are a proud but quiet presence in the community, and we’re working hard to be part of White Bear for years to come,” Miner said. “We love this area and the community. It is our home.”
