Daughter of Miracle on Ice coach on stage with Trump

The president of the United States called her Kel. Four times.
Her unplanned appearance with President Donald Trump at his Las Vegas rally was described as “shocking” by Kelly (Brooks) Paradise. “I had no idea that was going to happen,” she said.
There she was, a Birchwood mom and the daughter of legendary hockey coach Herb Brooks, on stage with members of the Miracle on Ice hockey team and the president.
“I was teary, standing in the background, thinking how proud my father would have been of all these men on this stage,” Paradise recalled. “And then I heard my name called. I’m thinking, ‘Oh no.’”
Paradise walked to the podium, visibly nervous in front of hundreds of Trump supporters.
“Thank you,” she said. “I’m honored that his (Herb Brooks’) legacy is still alive today and he would be proud to be here with you all. And, my personal opinion, he would’ve been a Trump fan.”
Her comments earned Paradise a kiss on the cheek from the president, who pronounced that her tears showed she missed and loved her father.
The invitation to the Feb. 21 political rally came the night before via email when Paradise, the Minnesota players and their wives were at the Minneapolis airport. They were waiting to board a flight to Las Vegas for a special appearance at the Golden Knights hockey game on Saturday. That day, Feb. 22, was the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game against the Soviets at Lake Placid and the players were invited to drop the ceremonial puck. Paradise was there to represent her late father, the Minnesota coach who orchestrated one of the greatest moments in sports history.
“I thought, ‘OK, I’ve never met a president. I didn’t care who it was. It’s pretty cool to meet a president face to face,’” Paradise said. “So, we accepted the invitation.”
The group met both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prior to the rally at the convention center. Secret Service personnel were everywhere. Everyone had to provide Social Security numbers and walk through a metal detector.
“We thought we were going to sit and listen. We didn’t know we were going to be invited on stage,” Paradise said. “I said to my friend, ‘Who in their right mind packs for Las Vegas thinking they will be meeting the president on stage?’ I was wearing my daughter’s black T-shirt from Target.”
The backstage chitchat is when Trump called Paradise Kel. He also whispered to her that he thought he was as tough as her father. “That was cute.” And the peck on the cheek? “Who knew he was going to do that? I was trying to back away, thinking this isn’t my time; this is for you guys. I’m a nobody, I’m just a mom from Birchwood.’”
Paradise said Trump is not unlike her father. “My dad made a lot of people upset. He never followed the rules. He was his own person and had a similar personality as Trump in the sense of doing things ‘my way.’”
She also found Trump “sincere and gracious,” and taller than she expected. “We were all wondering if he would look orange; not at all,” Paradise added.
Her 19-year-old daughter Olivia accompanied Paradise to Las Vegas, but Paradise’s mother didn’t join them. She had both knees replaced and the trip would have meant a lot of walking, Paradise said. “If it was anywhere else, she would have gone.”
Attending the rally the Friday before the hockey game did change their plans, but Paradise said meeting a president was much more exciting. “We had no idea we were going to meet Trump,” she exclaimed. “We thought it was going to be our pool day.”
