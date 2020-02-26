Dance party helps keep Bear Boating afloat 

About 1,600 people were treated to free excursions on White Bear Lake last year thanks to Bear Boating.
The nonprofit, run by volunteers, takes seniors, active duty military, veterans and the disabled fishing and boating on the lake every summer. It relies on donations to cover costs like fuel, insurance, life jackets and tackle. Every spring, a chunk of revenue comes from the popular “fun-draiser” at the Armory.
“It always sells out,” said Peg Black, Bear Boating’s fundraising committee chair. “I’ve had people say, ‘You put on the social event of the year.’”
The band Free and Easy returns this year. Black said the band is a huge draw in the area and “everyone loves to dance to them.”
All proceeds from the event benefit Bear Boating, which has had a presence on White Bear Lake for at least a decade. More than 70 volunteers operate the excursions, taking guests fishing and cruising.
One of the pontoon captains, Dave Ryan, figures those who choose to dangle a line catch and release an average of 25 fish per outing. The pontoon made 160 trips last summer, according to Ryan, and averages 10 guests per trip. Docked near the VFW, the boat goes out three times a day Monday through Friday and includes a Monday evening cruise to watch the A-boat races.
If an evening of dancing isn’t enough, Black added that the silent and live auctions offer some great items. There is a trip to Mexico, a Lutsen weekend package and a St. Croix River dinner cruise on Scott and Heidi Mueller’s yacht. Other items include a handmade quilt, gift certificates and art donated by local artists. Black and her fundraising committee also auction off a shrimp boil for 20 people. Last year, Don Peltier was high bidder. “We had it by their pool. It was a lot of fun,” Black said. She is still taking auction items if anyone wishes to donate. Contact Black at blackpeg58@gmail.com.
Reminding that it’s all for a great cause, Black said the best part of Bear Boating is “seeing how much fun people have. Our volunteers try hard to make sure everyone has a good time.”
Volunteer applications will also be on hand at the event for people interested in learning more about the organization.
