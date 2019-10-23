MAHTOMEDI — The only speeding Dahlia Street residents want to see on their street is the haste with which their city moves to get their road fixed.
After four years of waiting for Dahlia Street to be fixed, a dozen residents attended the Oct. 15 City Council meeting and public hearing to make sure Mahtomedi's elected officials finally got the project moving.
For extra emphasis, the Dahlia Street residents spoke out at the public forum, as well as during the public hearing.
Citizen concerns involved speeding through Dahlia Street while it's being used as the primary east-west detour route during road construction on Stillwater Road.
For the future, if not immediately, speeding concerns were addressed as council unanimously approved a resolution ordering the 2020 Dahlia Street Public Improvement Project and specifying the roadway width for Dahlia Street.
An additional resolution should make future Dahlia Street more difficult to speed along: of two road width options presented, council chose to install a 32-foot-wide street with two 10-foot travel lanes and an 8-foot parking lane on one side only — the north side. The other option, a 28-foot-wide street with two 12-foot travel lanes and no on-street parking at all, would have created a more open street, seen as more inviting to speeders.
The parking lane option will cost $830,000 to construct, whereas the no-parking option would have cost $800,000. The choice of the more expensive option will not result in higher assessments to property owners, City Engineer John Sachi said. At the podium, several Dahlia Street residents said the extra cost of the parking lane option to slow down traffic on their street would be worth it.
A third option — where parking would have been allowed on both sides of the street — was not possible, Sachi noted, because Dahlia Street is a Municipal State Aid (MSA) street. MSA streets must allow more fluid passage according to transportation guidelines. As an east-west backbone street, it is a designated thoroughfare, which is why it is a state aid street. Funds for MSA roadways come from state gas taxes, Sachi said.
In July 2016, Mahtomedi accepted its first feasibility report to reclaim a two-block section on Dahlia Street between Mahtomedi Avenue and Warner Avenue N. By July 2019, the road and drainage areas had deteriorated to the point that council gave direction for a full reconstruction. Improvements will include water main and service line replacements to properties, some new storm sewer improvements and an easement acquisition on the existing pond.
The north side of the road was chosen for parking to minimize sight line obstructions at the intersection of Dahlia Street and Forest Avenue, Sachi said. In addition, the impact on the newly constructed trail crossing can be minimized by eliminating the parking lane through the crossing area.
Sources of funding for the project will come from MSA funds, the water utility fund for the water main, and special assessments to property owners.
Bid opening should take place in January or February so construction can begin in the spring or summer. The assessment hearing will follow construction completion.
And if the schedule of construction doesn't unfold according to plan, expect the residents of Dahlia Street to be back at City Hall.
“The big thing is that we'd like to have it happen, for once, and not get the letter saying we have to wait another year,” one of the residents said.
