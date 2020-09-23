Cyclists create fundraising ride for local youth activities

Three dedicated bike riders are using their sport to raise money for local youth activities.
The “Bear Bike” team plans a 50-mile bike ride at 15 mph around town October 10 on behalf of White Bear Lake Area Schools Community Services and Recreation Department.
They are inviting anyone interested to join them while making a donation to the cause. “$100 is encouraged,” their press release states.
The cyclists are Trevor Putnam, school psychologist at Birch Lake Elementary; his brother Tony Roth, of Minneapolis; and Tony’s girlfriend, Holly Hardzinski.
The brothers are White Bear Lake graduates. Tony played hockey and soccer for the Bears. Holly is a business woman who played for a state softball championship team with Burnsville High School. She has been involved in bike fund-raisers for several years, and inspired Tony and Trevor to take up the sport.
“The three of us strongly agree that kids need to safely participate in social interactions and play,” Putnam said. “This fundraiser will provide families with more opportunities to participate. We thank you for your support in helping the community grow stronger together.”
The course will start at Birch Lake Elementary. It includes Bald Eagle Lake, Gateway Trail in Mahtomedi, and South White Bear Lake, and will end at Big Wood Brewery. If a participant would like to start at Birch Lake Elementary and plan their own course, that’s fine, too.
The money raised will be donated through the school board, and specifically for families in need to participate in youth sports and activities, Putnam said.
They intend to establish a scholarship for K-12 students to access up to $200 per family. The typical enrollment fee to participate in a sport or activity is $80 to $100.
