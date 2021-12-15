Linda Johnson missed out on school sports, as Title IX came a bit too late for her, but she has enthusiastically embraced physical activity throughout her 66 years.
In the last decade, that’s mainly been bicycle riding. And she was recently honored by her bicycle club for logging 9,062 miles in a calendar year.
“I have always biked, but never more than leisurely,” said the White Bear Lake resident. “Since joining the club, I have gradually been increasing the mileage I ride each year.”
Johnson joined Twin Cities Bicycling Club in 2010 to take advantage of its many organized, recreational group rides. It has about 2,000 members.
Her mileage total between Nov. 1, 2000, and Oct. 31 was the third-highest total for a woman in the history of the club. She was the club’s first female since 1998 to log more miles than any of the men. Her feat was recognized at the club’s annual business and awards banquet, held last month.
“I have always liked physical activity. Unfortunately, Title IX did not become law until I was out of high school,” said Johnson, who also enjoys downhill and cross-country skiing in the winter, and long hikes between seasons.
Solo biking is not for her. “I personally am more motivated riding with other people,” she said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, club rides were limited to three or fewer participants from November through April, but after that the club went back to biking in large groups.
There’s one group whose company on the road she especially enjoys.
“My grandchildren — as toddlers, pulling them in a burley, then with a tagalong and eventually riding on their own bikes.”
Johnson, who has seven grandkids, was a health assistant for the school district before she retired.
Asked about the benefits of biking with her club, she listed several.
“Rides can be short, hilly and fast for a great workout, or can be a social leisure ride or a longer ride for endurance. The workout is addicting for me. I enjoy the beautiful outdoors and seeing nature on every ride. The camaraderie with the club is what keeps most of us coming back, sharing our passion, riding.”
Johnson rides a Trek Madone road bike, predominantly. She also has a Specialized Dolce Comp road bike with a wider tire and more tread for rougher terrain, along with two hybrid bikes and a mountain bike.
The TCBC’s record for mileage was set by a man in 2012 with 18,504. The top three women’s totals were 10,873 in 1998, 10,072 in 2015, and now Johnson’s total of 9,062.
