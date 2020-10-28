WHITE BEAR LAKE — Early ice this year? At least one lake expert thinks so. "Maybe by Thanksgiving," predicted Mike Parenteau, White Bear Lake Conservation District board member and lifelong resident.
Last year the lake froze Dec. 2.
In his monthly committee report, Parenteau said the lake's water temperature was 47 degrees, colder than last year at this time due to the wintry weather, hence his early ice prediction.
Lake level, always a closely watched number, was 924.2 feet on Oct. 20, Parenteau reported at last week's district meeting.
He added that a lot of people have asked how much the lake has dropped. From a high of 925.04 feet in June, the lake has dropped 10.5 inches, Parenteau said. The lake watchdog is quick to point out the change in elevation is not uncommon during a dry fall, especially considering September had less than an inch of rain.
Average elevation is 923.4 feet. Parenteau also noted that "water has not been flowing from White Bear into Bald Eagle Lake the last couple of weeks. We are maintaining."
Good news for loon watchers. Manitou Island residents wanted the district board to know they are grateful for the buoys warning of loon nesting areas, said Kim Johnson, executive administrative assistant. They also asked if next year the water ski course could be moved when chicks start to swim. Parenteau assured them the slalom course "will never go back there. It's easier not to bother them (the loons)."
In other lake matters reported at the meeting, the Eurasian watermilfoil battle continues to be waged.
Aquatic scientist Steve McComas said the 12 acres of milfoil treated this year is "down considerably" from the all-time high of 174 acres in 2010. Last year, 56 acres were treated.
According to McComas, milfoil did not overwinter well in deep lakes like White Bear, Bald Eagle and Forest Lake. He attributes winter kill to lake level. Higher lake levels make it tougher for milfoil to grow since sunlight can't penetrate to the same intensity at deeper depths.
"Treatment was very successful; we didn't see any nuisance conditions in August," McComas added. "The objective is not to treat all milfoil, but to treat nuisance growth that interferes with recreation and navigation."
The owner of St. Paul-based Blue Water Science also surveyed access points around the lake for starry stonewort, an invasive species "starting to creep into the metro area." None was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.