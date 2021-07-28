Cup & Cone employee excels in Physics Olympiad

Longtime Cup & Cone employee Evan Erickson, of Lake Elmo, competed in the 2021 International Physics Olympiad as a member of the U.S. Physics team last week. For the first time in history, all five team members achieved gold medals. The team came in third overall, behind China and South Korea. According to the International Physics Olympiad website, more than 400 students from 76 countries participated. During the Olympiad, held virtually in Lithuania this year, young physicists from all over the world solved theoretical and experimental tasks created by Lithuanian scientists. Gold medals were awarded to the top 8% of participants.
