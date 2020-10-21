WHITE BEAR LAKE — Community members might get another chance to garner grants from the COVID relief fund.
To date, all approved programs have launched. Some programs have seen substantial usage,
while others have had lower-than-anticipated levels of response. The city is working to determine additional opportunities to expend some of the $1.92 million it received from the federal government as part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security).
Recommendations will be brought to the City Council at its Oct. 27 meeting.
In the meantime, council received an update on existing grant programs at its Oct. 13 meeting from
Housing & Economic Development Coordinator Tracy Shimek:
• Resident assistance. Initial response was slow, but staff is seeing an uptick in applications as word gets out. Of the $250,000 allocated to the program, there are five approved grants totaling $6,700. Seven are pending.
• Nonprofit assistance. Staff has received six applications, but a final number was not provided as the program just closed Oct. 12. Staff does not anticipate requests to exceed the $100,000 allocated to the program.
• Restaurant meal delivery. Of $20,000 allocated, $7,700 has been expended. The innovative program involves NewTrax, which so far has delivered almost 800 meals to senior housing facilities from seven participating restaurants. Plans are underway to garner additional foundation and community financial support to extend the program beyond the funding timeline. Food distribution at the White Bear YMCA, for example, is starting up again.
• Mental health assistance. Northeast Youth and Family Services reports that the $30,000 allocated to the program for individual listening sessions has not been used. Staff is exploring other options with the organization to use the funding.
• Business assistance grants. Based on applications received, the program is oversubscribed with eligible applications in excess of the $250,000 allocated. The application period closed Oct. 5, however, final eligibility determinations are still being made by the administrator.
Thirty businesses that have not received state or county relief are eligible for $240,000 in grants. Another 13 applicants who have received state or county grants would be eligible for $100,570, bringing the total amount of awards to $340,570.
Staff recommends fully funding the 30 and asked council to decide whether to allocate additional funding. Councilman Bill Walsh said he favors fully funding the need for business grants, pointing out the closure of Evans Music during the pandemic. "That is a treasure of a business, a devastating loss," Walsh said. "It will be difficult to restart that business in White Bear Lake."
Council agreed to allocate an additional $90,570 in funding so all eligible applicants received the full amount of awards they are eligible to receive.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.