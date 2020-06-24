The Chinese government arranged for 400 of its citizens to leave Kenya recently, but Birchwood couple Nancy and Bob Brydges remain in Africa waiting for a flight home that never comes.
The Kenyans are happy to see the Chinese go, they say. “Kenyans think the Chinese brought coronavirus; the Chinese don’t feel Kenya can handle the load of people who may have and get the virus,” Nancy observed.
“We are at about 4,000 cases now, but testing is not good here,” she reported via email. “We must still wear masks in public or risk heavy fines or jail. We have a 9 p.m. curfew that just went up from 7 p.m. There is a lockdown with no one entering or leaving Nairobi County. There is stigma against people who have had or have COVID-19.
“Many are using the virus as an excuse to ‘discipline’ youth with burning, rape, fingers chopped off, deep cuts to the body, starving and brutality. Since March, the police have killed over eight people; one a young boy on his balcony, as they shot at people that were not in by the 7 p.m. curfew.
“Add to this new waves of ethnic violence with more than 20 dead in the span of a week — four herders killed as they took their animals to a watering point. Al Shabaab militants have increased attacks, and corruption is at an all-time high. The government doesn’t know where over a billion dollars in aid for the virus has disappeared to, and the country is trillions of dollars in debt, the politics are heating up. Over 287,000 Kenyans have lost their jobs; 18 million children are out of school and ‘many families have turned to marrying off adolescent daughters in a bid to stave off hunger and homelessness,’ according to the Daily Nation.
“There you have Kenya in a nutshell,” Nancy said, “letting you know the peace and calm we feel is hard to understand.”
The couple serve as missionaries with Mission: Moving Mountains, and have spent their post-retirement years serving in impoverished countries such as Ecuador, Mexico, Tanzania and Uganda.
In Kenya, they met Rosemary Wafula and helped pay for her son to come to the U.S. to go to college. Inspired by the Brydges’ generosity, Wafula started an orphanage and named it the Brydges Centre in their honor. For the last 22 years, Bob and Nancy return each winter to minister to the children who live at the center, located outside Nairobi.
This year, due to COVID-19 the airport closed before they could get their usual flight home to Minnesota. Every time they think they have a flight scheduled, it is canceled.
Nancy wrote last week, “As Bob and I face another delay with no flight for June 17, we are thinking WHAT are we here FOR. We thought of a few reasons: Our main role has been being encouragers, at least that is what so many are telling us. We are helping the ailing economy; since we may not be back here in 2021, we are employing Nifreda for the time we will maybe miss. She will be able to afford windows for her up-country tin home, have school fees for the grandchildren she is raising, and buy seed for planting in their shamba. We are being more free to feed our guards, and have good spiritual and political discussions with them. They bless us by keeping us safe in our compound. Meanwhile, we wait for the airport to open.”
On a side note: They have a flight scheduled for July 8 but doubt it will happen. The American Embassy has offered several flights on Ethiopian Airlines, all of which are complicated and expensive. The Brydges said they feel safest in Nairobi and are willing to wait for KLM/Delta.
— Debra Neutkens
