The quandary of 2020 has become virus health versus mental health.
The Mahtomedi School Board at its Oct. 22 meeting faced that predicament after receiving a report that the COVID-19 case rate metrics for Washington County were not favorable for continued in-person learning.
As part of Governor Tim Walz' executive orders, school districts were to use their county's 14-day case rate per 10,000 to inform decisions about the learning model. In-person learning for elementary school students and hybrid learning for high school students were prescribed for 10 to 19 cases per 10,000 over two weeks. Hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for high school students were prescribed for 30-49 cases per 10,000 over two weeks.
The afternoon before the meeting, the administration received news that the case rate in Washington County from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10 was 32.65.
The district immediately proposed to revert to distance learning for the secondary level from Nov. 9 through Nov. 27. If the numbers improved, hybrid learning would resume on Nov. 30. Those dates two weeks out were set to give parents enough time to prepare for the upcoming changes, Duffrin said.
However, the picture is a bit more foggy than that.
The case rate is one of the metrics, but not the only thing to determine the learning model, Superintendent Barb Duffrin said, before suggesting that the district could continue to monitor trends while setting potential distance learning dates.
An outbreak at the local prison may have skewed the number, Duffrin noted. "It's not a complete indicator of community spread, though it is trending up regardless."
The district recently surveyed staff, families and students with open-ended questions about the learning model. A team analyzing the data would need until at least until the end of October to consider the next action.
The district would also need to study the calendar to see what natural breaks are built in to the calendar, Duffrin said.
An increase in the number of cases doesn't necessarily mean an increase in virus transmission within the school buildings.
And what exactly is the magic number to switch to distance learning? Thirty is not that number, Duffrin said. But what is?
Board Member Stacy Stout asked, "What about mental health considerations?"
"I'm sorry, but I'm going to be emotional here," Board Member Julie McGraw said. "I feel for football and volleyball parents." Their season was put off; now it might be cut off. "This is their senior year, and that is really sad."
"That (emotion) is very valid," Stout said. "Extra curriculars are very important for kids. I just cannot imagine what that will do to their mental well being."
Not many people were present in the socially distanced meeting room, but they clapped resoundingly.
"I feel these numbers are a bit arbitrary," Stout went on. "Our district is doing such a good job. People are doing their part and there should be some acknowledgement for that."
But does the district really have a choice? Another district was threatened with a lawsuit, McGraw pointed out. All these concerning factors are very real.
That board was going to be sued, too, individually, Board Chair Lucy Payne added.
"Trying to balance between the health and mental health pieces is going to be very difficult," Payne said. "Two board members are not here in person because they're concerned for their safety. Our families are concerned. There's no ideal answer. I feel badly for all involved."
"Everything that's going on right now is really hard," Duffrin said. "Decision making is difficult and the pandemic isn't helping. We just want it to be better and willing it to be better is not enough."
The board delayed their difficult decision until an emergency Halloween week meeting to allow extra time to assess the numbers enough for an informed vote on November's learning model.
In other action, the board:
• Heard updates on first quarter fiscal operations and October student enrollment from Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess. Revenues for the district are up $1.8 million, from 40,386,161 for 2019-20 to 42,497,361 for 2020-21. This data determines the funding the district will receive from the state. The pupil unit change has been accounted for in the budget. Total pupil units in 2019-20 were 3,629.4. Total pupil units in 2020-21 are 3,583.8 -- a decrease of 45.6 pupil units, or a 1.3% decrease. Actual student losses amount to 35 fewer students. The Mahtomedi district is at the low end of students choosing not to come here, compared with other districts, said Board Member Kevin Donovan.
• Following a presentation by Human Resources Supervisor Nicole Flesner, conducted the first reading of Policy 413 – Harassment and Violence. The policy must be changed due to the changes to Policy 522 -- Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process, which replaces Policy 522 – Student Sex Nondiscrimination. The Policy 413 sexual harassment definition must be changed to match the Policy 522 sexual harassment definition.
• Approved Policy #522 – Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Plicy, Grievance Procedure and Process. Since the first reading, Policy 522 has undergone one change: the Title IX Coordinator will now be the Human Resource Supervisor. Therefore, Flesner's own title has changed.
• Conducted the second reading, approving Policy #422 – Policies Incorporated by Reference. Certain policies in the policy reference manual apply to employees as well as to students. To avoid undue duplication, the district provides notice in the reference of the following policies which also apply to employees.
• Formally accepted gifts totaling $1,892.67 during the past month. Gifts to the Mahtomedi Swim and Dive team include $500 from Street Fleet Work Class Couriers, $500 from JX Events Center LLC and $392.67 from Chipotle Mexican Grill. American Legion Post #507 B-02208 donated $500 to the high school band.
• After a presentation from Lynne Viker about goals and purpose of the plan, approved the World's Best Workforce Plan. The strategic goal of the plan is support all children are ready for school; all third graders can read at grade level; all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed; all students are ready for career and college; and all students graduate from high school. Strategies can be seen on the district web site at https://www.mahtomedi.k12.mn.us.
• By a vote of 4-1, (Board Member Judy Schwartz opposed) approved the temporary suspension of a policy prohibiting snow removal from outdoor playing surfaces to allow the football season to be completed during its unusually late season with unusually early snowfalls.
• Presented Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputy Kelly Olson as the new school resource officer. She will be housed primarily at the high school, but will be out and about to all buildings. Olson has been with the WCSO for almost six years as a field training officer, a firearms instructor, a DARE representative at Oneka Elementary School in Hugo, working as a liaison in the school with focus on safety and security and recently involved in community engagement. She also coaches volleyball at the high school.
• Heard a presentation from Ann Garry on Christine Carlson, the 2020-21 Mahtomedi Teacher of the Year. A Math specialist at O.H. Anderson Elementary, Carlson has taught at four of five Mahtomedi school buildings. In her 25th year of teaching, Carlson said she wanted all students to see themselves as confident and confident learners.
• Heard a report of student activities during September and October from Student Representative Ismail Bah.
• Following a presentation on the school board vacancy process by Board Chair Lucy Payne, formally accepted and announced the resignation of Board Member Mike Chevalier, effective Sept. 30. His seat can now be declared open. Chevalier was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 for a term that expires in January 2023. The board will publish an annoucement, set questions for interested candidates, accept applications, interview no more than five candidates and appoint a temporary replacement to begin serving 30 days after the appointment. That seat will be up for election by next November.
• Discussed the board member calendar for November and December. The board officially meets next at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 to interview seat candidates for the open seat left by the resignation of Board Member Mike Chevalier.
• Approved the 2021 school board meeting schedule for 2021. With a few exceptions, the regular school board meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month and the study session meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Thursdays of each month.
The board next meets at 7 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 12 in the District Center Community Room, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave., or by zoom teleconferencing.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.