The White Bear Lake License Bureau isn’t immune to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the May 12 City Council meeting, City Manager Ellen Hiniker addressed some of the operational changes the bureau has seen in recent weeks. She said three employees have been laid off, and the person previously hired for one position was never brought in. That brings its staff down to four.
“It’s important to note that as things beginning to open up, we cannot promise we will be able to meet the demand,” Hiniker said. “We’ve had the ability to serve people through our dropbox and we do some runs to dealers for motor vehicle transactions, which has kept us afloat.”
Though staff members remain busy, Hiniker said, the decrease in motor vehicle sales has significantly impacted the bureau’s profit margins, as those types of transactions have historically brought in most of its income.
Transactions are also taking longer.
“With driver’s licenses particularly, especially the enhanced (licenses) … Those used to take 10 minutes, which included photo taking, and now they take about 30 minutes. Our time has tripled with those transactions,” Hiniker said.
Hiniker said the council will need to discuss the license bureau’s ability to stay profitable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognize this is a critical service for the community, and we take great pride in providing this service and providing it well,” Hiniker said.
She suggested that the bureau still provide full driver’s license services but on a limited staffing basis, which would mean it could not serve as many people as before. With existing staff, one person would be assigned to driver’s license services and would be able to help about 16 people day.
“If we can get more revenue and car sales go up, we can look into it further,” Hinkier said.
Councilman Kevin Edberg said a state solution was needed.
“We are not receiving costs for a system that the state designs and maintains. The state regulates or decrees the manner in which the service is offered and what the end product needs to look like,” he said.
He asked what needs to be done for the license bureau to function more effectively.
Hiniker said they have had conversations with local representatives and are involved with the lobbying group that represents Department of Motor Vehicles offices statewide.
“The license bureau to me is a really important thing. It’s important for City Hall,” said Councilman Dan Jones. “I’m more than willing to support weathering the storm for COVID, but I think it’s time for us as a council to do something formally to say we can’t do this anymore … We’re buying a product that we’re not making a profit on,” Jones said. “If we’re private business, why are we doing this?”
Hiniker said the impact of COVID-19 on the bureau has been apparent, and looking at the budget shows it is almost at a break-even point. Another factor at play, she said, is the fact that the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS) will be rolling out a new system in November.
Hiniker said there have been many internal conversations about financial considerations and services. Some cash flow analysis has been done that she would like to share with the council at its upcoming work session.
“It’s very important for you and the public to understand that we want to be able to provide this service. That’s why we’re here. We need to be able to do it in a way that’s responsible, as far as revenue and expenditures,” Hiniker said.
No formal action was taken by the council at the May 12 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.