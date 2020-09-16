The sounds of the creek running beneath the solid wooden bridge bring a certain kind of peace to a Mahtomedi couple.
“It’s a magical, beautiful place,” observed Karen Runze, who with husband Dan, are benefactors of the covered bridge along the Lake Links Trail over Depot Creek. They consider it the perfect memorial to their late son Griffin, who died of natural causes at age 21, Sept. 27, 2017. A dedication is planned at noon on that day, the third anniversary of his death.
“Hearts are breaking everywhere,” read Griffin’s obituary. Their only child, a University of Minnesota-Duluth student, was taken unexpectedly while home with his parents, it said. Dan and Karen described Griffin as understanding, good natured and witty. A good listener and a hugger with enough kindness to last a thousand lifetimes. And he loved nature and the outdoors.
When the Runzes moved from Woodbury to the shores of White Bear Lake five years ago, Griffin quickly embraced water sports, from swimming to kayaking to jet skiing. That’s how the family got to know neighbor Steve Wolgamot, who taught Griffin to water-ski.
Wolgamot is co-chair of the Lake Links Association, the group responsible for the 10-mile bicycle/pedestrian trail around White Bear Lake. When Dan approached him looking for ways to build a dedication to Griffin, Wolgamot mentioned a bridge over the creek.
“Steve had a few big things on his wish list,” recalled Dan, who is president of a Woodbury company called PCR Group Inc. “We were thinking just a bench,” added Karen.
But the bridge is so much more. Already, the crossing has become a destination along the trail.
Lake Links board member Judy Craig is helping the Runzes with the dedication. She calls the bridge “a special place.”
“The sounds of the creek below is grounding,” said Craig, who expects the bridge to become a popular place for prom and/or wedding photos and senior portraits.
To the Runzes, the bridge is a fitting dedication to their son. “The bike trail helps tie the community together and the bridge is part of that,” Dan explained. “Griff’s sense of friendship and community brought us to this. That is something we have really been touched by since moving to Mahtomedi. I don’t know that we’ve experienced that sense of community in any place we’ve lived before. That was important to Griffin.”
The noon program Sept. 27 will include comments from both Dan and Karen, but details are still forming. “Our original intent was to have an event that incorporates family and friends,” Dan said. “But we have to be sensitive to COVID, so plans will be tempered.” They had hoped to have a commemorative bike ride but that may be on hold. A plaque is also being designed with a stone monument, but it won’t be done in time for the dedication.
The Runzes especially want to acknowledge the people and businesses that donated time and materials to build the bridge (see sidebar). The couple don’t know who the mysterious gardeners are who did the landscaping, but they want the group to know they did a beautiful job.
They find it rewarding to see people gathered at the bridge. Dan said he walked by a month or so ago and a woman was sitting on a chair reading a book; her feet perched on the railing. “That is exactly what we want it to be: A nice, gentle, contemplative place for people to enjoy.” Griffin would have liked that. There was a calmness about him, his parents said, that was not unlike the soft murmur of a creek.
