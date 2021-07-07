WHITE BEAR LAKE — It's been three-plus years since the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) amended water appropriation permits, per court order, for municipal well owners within a 5-mile radius of White Bear Lake.
Of the 17 entities demanding a hearing to contest those amendments, which is their legal right, not one has yet gone before an administrative law judge.
Until they do, the court order is stayed that requires enforcement of a residential irrigation ban when lake level is below 923.5 feet; a phase-down of daily per capita residential water use to 75 gallons; contingency plans for partial or total conversion to use of surface water and a requirement that all groundwater permittees report annually to the DNR on their collaborative efforts toward those mandates.
The DNR caused an uproar among municipalities holding water appropriation permits within 5 miles of the lake when it amended pumping volumes as part of the 2017 District Court order favoring the plaintiff, the White Bear Lake Restoration Association, in its lake level lawsuit against the DNR.
Seventeen permit holders, including 10 municipalities, three country clubs, several businesses and St. Paul Regional Water Services, formally contested amendments to their water permits (see accompanying list).
At last month's North and East Metro Groundwater Management Area meeting, two DNR managers updated the advisory committee on the status of the 2017 court order, stating those permit holders who appealed amendments "have been sitting there."
Randall Doneen, manager of the Conservation Assistance and Regulations Section, indicated the DNR has contacted the Office of Administrative Hearings to say the cases, 17 of them, can resume.
"It probably won't be a short process. It could take a year," he said. "That is where we sit. We are done with district court except, interestingly enough, it has jurisdiction over compliance."
Doneen reminded the group the amendments are not active during the contested case process.
One of the municipalities demanding a hearing is White Bear Township. Town Attorney Chad Lemmons confirmed via email that a hearing has not yet been scheduled, nor had they heard from either party in the case. There is an update, however. Retired District Judge Margaret Marrinan has set a status conference with the attorneys for July 21.
The decision by the administrative law judge, when it comes, can be appealed. Keep in mind, the process would further delay implementation of Marrinan's order.
As far as other elements of the court order, the DNR is still working on setting a collective annual withdrawal limit for White Bear Lake, Doneen said.
Meanwhile, the DNR cannot issue any new groundwater appropriation permits or authorize increases in existing permits within 5 miles of the lake, at least not until there is sufficient data to understand impacts on water levels and the underlying Prairie du Chien aquifer.
Also speaking to the advisory group about new groundwater modeling technology was Jason Moeckel, manager of the DNR’s Inventory, Monitoring and Analysis Section. He said the DNR is analyzing the effect of wells within the radius using modeling that was not available to the agency during the court case.
Regarding water use trends, Moeckel said despite population growth in the northeast metro, communities are using less water. "There have been conservation efforts," he said.
Several years ago, St. Paul Regional Water Services stopped relying on groundwater to meet its needs. "That was a significant decision," Moeckel said. "St. Paul was using up to two billion gallons of groundwater to blend with its surface water source."
The last few years have seen continued decreases in per capita use, he continued.
Every year by March 30, permittees report water conservation figures to the DNR. In the 2021 residential water conservation report, White Bear Lake recorded per capita use at 57 gallons per day while Woodbury registered 79. Other reported usage numbers showed White Bear Township at 74 gallons; Mahtomedi at 64 and Hugo at 63 gallons per day.
Asked why the court chose permittees within a 5-mile boundary, Moeckel replied he couldn't explain the rationale other than to say a technical expert for the plaintiff postulated that 5 miles was potentially a distance that made sense. "There is nothing magical about the 5 miles, but we also understand distance does make a difference," he said.
