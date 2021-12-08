The story about the Native American burial mounds on Lake Avenue and their subsequent removal in the late 1880s has taken a turn, thanks to research into archived documents at the county courthouse.
The yellowed court papers bundled in a dusty wrapper have been available for viewing all along; it’s just no one knew exactly where they were, pointed out White Bear Lake Area Historical Society Executive Director Sara Markoe Hanson. The packet was discovered this fall on the district court case involving a wrongful death suit that ultimately led to the mounds’ removal.
As Hanson tells it in a presentation about White Bear’s Native American heritage, Charles Wheeler, his sister Ellen “Nellie” Wheeler, and a third woman, Delia Delano, all “from the vicinity of Stillwater, were driving their carriage along the lake when the horses spooked and the buggy overturned. Charles, thought to be 24, was thrown out and hit his head on a tree, dying instantly.
The ancient burial mounds were blamed, with people claiming “spirits” caused the horses to spook.
“This is a perfect example of a story passed along with newspaper records that tell a version that we have shared for years,” Hanson noted. “We’ve had clarification. The story has not changed dramatically but has shifted.”
The largest of the 10 burial mounds was singled out as the one that needed removal. Lake Avenue was required to curve around the mound near Shady Lane, which made it a hazard for passing buggies. The debate went on for years, as efforts to remove the mound were thwarted by those who believed the sacred grounds should remain untouched.
“The issue was controversial in the early 1880s,” Hanson said. “And it took almost a decade for the village of White Bear Lake to make a decision.”
Historical society photos and newspaper clippings describe the burial mounds as a tourist attraction. An August 1879 clipping from the St. Paul Globe talked about a group of newspaper editors visiting Leip’s resort, docking at the “Masonic commandery,” and strolling the Indian mounds before winding their way back to the (train) depot. Stereocards by photographer T.W. Ingersoll also depicted the large mound as part of a souvenir White Bear Lake viewer collection. Hanson’s great-great-grandfather William Markoe was seated on a bench next to the mound, which was on his property.
Markoe was a former Episcopalian minister who owned “Mound Cottage” on the corner of Shady Lane and Lake. He purchased most of the Indian mound land in 1873. According to Hanson, his religious background dictated respect for the sanctity of life, and he did not want the mound desecrated.
“There was a huge push to not remove these mounds across the country for a variety of reasons,” added the historian, “not the least of which was they were considered an asset to a resort community like White Bear Lake.”
The Wheeler accident and resulting lawsuit changed all that, at least indirectly.
“The controversy over the mound came to a head when the Wheelers came to White Bear on a carriage ride,” Hanson said. “This is where the story changes from what we thought we knew.”
Transcripts, hand-drawn maps and other files from the 1888 court case against the Village of White Bear Lake basically claim the road was unsafe. Nellie was the plaintiff in the suit, filed on her behalf by her father since she was a minor. She claimed she had damage to her knee and lower back. A physician who testified said Nellie could have fertility issues in the future from the accident. They sued the village for $10,000.
As Hanson pointed out, that was a significant sum of money at the time.
She found it most interesting, Hanson continued, that the accident did not occur near the Shady Lane mound as previously thought, but a good distance away near the bay (today’s Commercial Bay by Boatworks Commons). “They were headed back to Lake Avenue but didn’t make it that far,” she said, guessing that the party was returning from a visit to the Leip House hotel.
The case was thrown out by the judge, but the case helped seal the decision to remove the large mound and many trees along the route. Following the laborious excavation in 1889, most of the Native American remains were reburied in a mass grave at Union Cemetery. Hanson added that a marker was not placed at the final resting site until 100 years later during the cemetery’s centennial.
The equivalent of 19 human skeletons were removed, but it’s thought only 17 were buried in the mass grave. Asked about the remaining two, Hanson shared that the story passed down in her family is that two sets of remains were reburied on the Markoe property at the insistence of her great-great-grandfather.
“As a child, I was told this story. I was always terrified to ride my bike there because of the ‘graveyard’ on the street,” she said.
After consulting with state archeologists about how to confirm that remains exist on the property, she was told there is no way to know for sure without digging. “I personally believe that yes, that happened, but I can’t prove it and I don’t know if we’ll ever know,” Hanson said.
Mounds, she explained, are both for burial and ceremonial purposes. They are also accumulative, meaning that they are made higher year after year. Some mounds date back 25,000 years.
Eventually eight more smaller, less noticeable mounds were leveled in the area. In the book “Looking Back on White Bear Lake,” by Cynthia Vadnais, William F. Markoe, the son of William Markoe, is quoted as calling “the destruction of White Bear’s Indian Mound the crime of the century.”
“We are often asked where in the cemetery the mass grave is,” Hanson added. “It’s in the southwest corner. Interestingly, there have been additions brought to the area, like benches and gifts. It feels like a reflective place. I think it has been growing in significance to the local community.”
