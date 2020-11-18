WHITE BEAR LAKE — The gasoline tank lawsuit has been decided. Dockside Water Ski Company, doing business as Tally’s Dockside, owner of the tank, and the city, on whose land the tank sits, won the suit filed in district court last April.
The plaintiff, Docks of White Bear Lake managed by Brian McGoldrick, sued the co-defendants claiming the aboveground tank violates state laws and is both an environmental hazard and a private nuisance to his operation.
District Judge Lezlie Ott Marek dismissed the claims, stating the presence and location of the fuel tank is not a nuisance. “The fuel tank has been operating in an open and obvious manner in the same location since at least 2004,” she noted. “The repairs done in 2019 did not change the existence and location of the fuel tank. Gasoline has been dispensed from fuel tanks at Tally’s since at least 1991.” The judge added that no spills or accidents related to the tank have occurred during the time it has been situated on the White Bear Lake property, nor is there evidence that the tank interferes with the plaintiff’s use or enjoyment of its property in any way that is “material and substantial.”
The perceived fire code violation was also deemed insufficient to support the nuisance claim.
In her order, Judge Marek also concluded that the six-year statute of limitations for private nuisance claims expired in 2010.
Kennedy-Graven attorney Jessica Schwie, a representative for the city of White Bear Lake, noted the decision upholds the use of right of way for marine fuel storage, “which is a great result for the city.”
Tally’s is the only full-service marina that dispenses fuel on the lake. Owners Keith and Jan Dehnert lease right of way from the city for the tank at the end of Whitaker Street in an arrangement that extends to end of 2039. Docks of White Bear Lake adjoins the right of way on property owned by the White Bear Shopping Center and leased to McGoldrick’s marina.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.