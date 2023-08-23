It was a bitterly cold night on Jan. 24 when White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak put on his uniform and headed to work. He called home to say goodnight to his three kids and his wife Amber before heading out to deliver a few arrest warrants.

“After he called that night I put the kids to bed and I was just about to put my phone down and it beeped and I saw it was a dispatcher,” Amber recalled. “Then she immediately called me and said a White Bear Lake Police officer was shot. She also said she tried to call Ryan and he didn't answer.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.