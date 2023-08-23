It was a bitterly cold night on Jan. 24 when White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak put on his uniform and headed to work. He called home to say goodnight to his three kids and his wife Amber before heading out to deliver a few arrest warrants.
“After he called that night I put the kids to bed and I was just about to put my phone down and it beeped and I saw it was a dispatcher,” Amber recalled. “Then she immediately called me and said a White Bear Lake Police officer was shot. She also said she tried to call Ryan and he didn't answer.”
She said she didn't want to believe it was Ryan, but had a gut feeling it was him.
“I didn't want to think those thoughts and it might not be him, but then if it's not him, then it's someone else that I care about like family,” Amber said. “I didn't even have time to set my phone down and it started ringing with a random number. And I knew right then it wasn't good. So I answered and it was one of the firefighters Josh (Thermack) and he just said, 'Ryan's been shot, and we're headed to the hospital.'”
Thermack put the phone on speaker so Amber could talk to Ryan.
“Ryan said, ‘I'll be okay. Get to the hospital and drive safe,’ and I'm thinking in my head, ‘I'm not driving to the hospital, someone's gonna be driving me,’” Amber recalled. “I said, ‘I love you’ and that was hard for me, because I didn't know if that was the last time I would hear his voice."
Amber called her parents, and they rushed over to the Sheak's home in Cottage Grove. Amber said all she wanted to do was get to the hospital to see how Ryan was doing. Her mom drove her.
Meanwhile, Ryan — a six-year veteran of the police department — was fighting for his life after being shot in the thigh, stomach and pelvis at an apartment building while delivering one of those arrest warrants.
“When I was shot, it shocked my central nervous system because it was right by my spine and my legs went dead,” Ryan said. “I just fell backward, and then I was able to talk with my buddies who helped drag me out, and then we went into the hallway and took all my gear off and did an assistance check. My partners checked my wounds to make sure that I had an exit wound because if you get shot through the pelvis and the bullet doesn't come out, you're basically dead. Luckily, one bullet blew out of my lower back.”
Ryan then saw the firefighters, and he felt a sense of calmness and reassurance that he might make it.
“I've run through that scenario so many times in my head,” Ryan said. “I've been on the force awhile, and wear a bunch of different hats like SWAT. You gotta think about those scenarios and you got to build a file for it. Because when it happens, you can't build a file while you're working through it. You need to be prepared.”
Ryan said when he arrived at the hospital and the rear doors of the ambulance opened, there was a sea of people looking at him.
When Amber got to the hospital she saw that Ryan was coherent and a little loopy.
“He was able to give me a kiss and talk to me, and then the resident surgeon came in and told me they were bringing him to the OR (operating room),” Amber said. “Then she started listing all the things that were wrong with him, and I almost passed out.”
The surgery was successful and Ryan was able to leave the hospital after a week. Amber, a medical assistant, took 12 weeks off from work to care for him.
“It's good I work in health care, or we might have had to have a nurse come out,” Amber said.
“There were a lot of appointments we had to go to … like two or three a week, but Ryan's recovery has been pretty good.”
Part of Ryan's recovery is physical therapy for his back.
“I can run and jump and do basically everything I was able to do before,” Ryan said. “There's just some pain in range of motion and some soreness still lingering. It's going to be a while before I really know what the long-term effects are going to be.”
Ryan and Amber say they are thankful to everyone who has supported them for the past six months. They received gift cards, meals and care packages from people coast-to-coast.
“I just want to let people know, thank you, we’re just so grateful,” Ryan said. “The White Bear Lake community from individuals to local businesses have also been so amazing, and it was so overwhelming in a great way.”
“We thank God that he spared Ryan's life that night, and thank all our family and friends who were praying for him that night and the weeks and months following,” Amber said. “We're thankful for the trauma doctors that performed emergency surgery and the doctors, nurses and staff at Regions Hospital.”
They also received support from the Frontline Foundation, which helps families of fallen law enforcement, first responders and the Minnesota National Guard in their time of need. Ryan is a foundation board member.
“The Frontline Foundation is a great organization, and when officers go through these scenarios where their world just stops, there's so much red tape that they have to go through,” Ryan said. “Our world stops, but the world doesn't stop and things still need to be paid.”
Ryan earned the Medal of Valor award for his bravery that night.
“I'm honored and I'm thankful, but I defer right back to my team, because it was a team effort,” Ryan said. “The only reason why we came out winning that game was because of the team. I wouldn't have been able to get out of there without us working together and just having each other's backs.”
Ryan grew up in White Bear Lake and graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 2002. He said he's wanted to be a police officer since he was a kid.
“Anytime I would hear a siren, something would fire up inside of me and I was so intrigued and drawn to what was going on,” Ryan said. “I would jump on my bike and try to chase down the siren. I didn't have a high success rate, but I wanted to be there to see what was going on. It's definitely a calling and I'm doing what I was put here on this earth to do.”
The horrible events that happened on Jan. 24 didn't deter Ryan from going back to the job he loves. He's been back at the police department for a few weeks. He and Amber said they are ready to move forward.
“It's been an ordeal, but I'm happy to be alive and back with my team,” Ryan said. "I'm not embellishing when I say I would do this job for free."
