Couple restoring old church check off wish list item

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The new owners of the former Lakeshore Players Theatre property will get their screened porch after all.
The Planning Commission felt there were alternative locations for a porch and denied a variance request from owners Steve Bucher and Kelly Clement at its October meeting. The couple need a 13-foot variance from the rear property line to build a 10-by-19-foot covered porch on the back of their home at 4820 Stewart Ave.
Bucher defended the request at last week’s City Council meeting, noting there is no other shaded place besides the east side for a porch and that he is prone to skin cancer.
A resident across the alley opposed the variance during a public hearing, expressing concern that it would invade the neighbors’ personal space and lead to noise nuisances.
Community Development Director Anne Kane reminded council that if noise becomes a concern, the regular noise ordinance will be applied. “There is a way to resolve that in the future,” she said.
In her narrative to council, Kane provided a little background on the building, noting it was constructed in 1889 as the First Baptist Church. It became a theater in 1970. “The applicants are converting the former community theater lovingly into a single-family residence,” she noted.
Staff supported the Planning Commission recommendation, noting the request “goes beyond the scope to provide a second screened porch,” Kane said. “Architects included the porch on the original plans. Staff recommends an open, unenclosed stoop 5 feet into the rear yard.”
The original architect’s drawing inadvertently labeled a room a sunroom, which it is not, Bucher said. “It was a staircase from the main level to the basement that is now fully enclosed. That room did not present itself as a good location because it is full sun all afternoon and early evening.”
He also feels a 5-foot protrusion toward the alley has a problem with aesthetics. There is a concrete slab there that is not removable. It’s been there for 100 years, and 5 feet won’t cover it, Bucher explained. The porch would cover the slab, improving the appearance of the rear yard, which looks like “a disaster zone.”
The neighbor who spoke at the October public hearing, Jacqueline Ganser, 4821 Morehead Ave., said she and her husband are opposed for several reasons. The neighborhood has relatively high density and there is little space between homes, she told the Planning Commission. She felt the porch would be invasive to their personal space and privacy, adding there is a precedent of noise issues by the former occupants, Lakeshore Players Theatre, and she worried the applicants will use the home for events and fundraising activities with an emphasis on musical performances.
Bucher maintained that a noise issue is not dependent on whether the variance for the screen porch is granted. “The space will be used for outdoor enjoyment regardless of what is constructed,” he said.
He reminded the commission that they are not a theater company and if they choose to play music, it would be the same as any other resident playing music in their home.
At least 100 curious residents have stopped by the house, the owner told council via Zoom, “all expressing gratitude for saving the building.”
Bucher said he wants an outdoor space “to enjoy the property and the neighborhood. There isn’t another place to do this. The alley is the only place we can go. I hope the City Council sees the merits in our plan.”
Councilman Doug Biehn said he’s looked at the property and agreed with Bucher, calling the back of the building “an eyesore.”
“This addition is a great enhancement. That is reason enough to support the variance,” said the councilman. “I appreciate the fact the original character of the building is being preserved. It’s a wonderful house and addition to the neighborhood.”
Mayor Jo Emerson said she understood the need to move a porch to the east side, and considers the restoration a “wonderful project.”
“How many times have we talked about old houses torn down and a McMansion put up? These people have invested in one of the oldest, still remaining church buildings in White Bear Lake,” Emerson said. “It is being saved by these people at considerable expense, I’m sure. It’s an opportunity to keep the character of old White Bear, and this is important.”
The mayor also added that property owners immediately behind the house (across the alley) did not have a problem with the porch.
Council approved the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.