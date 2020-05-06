KENYA — Flexibility and patience are key words in Bob and Nancy Brydge’s vocabulary.
The missionary couple have been trying to return home for weeks. Every time they think they have a flight out, it is canceled.
The Nairobi airport is closed to all international flights until further notice, Nancy shared in an email. “We are holding out for a May 10 date, but it is doubtful the airport will be open by then,” she wrote. “So here we are, a 79-year-old White Bear Lake couple with no way out (one of my fav movies by the way).”
Adjustment is another word Nancy used in an update to family and friends. It’s advice she gives anyone coming to Kenya. “Adjustment is needed to enter the opposite side of the car, adjust to nightmare traffic, crazy drivers and long waits. The country is adjusting to the worst invasion of locusts in 70 years. Food prices are up for everyone as a result, many are starving and many have lost a living (due to COVID-19).”
For 22 years, the Birchwood couple have been returning to their beloved Kenya to minister to abandoned and orphaned children at the Brydges Centre Children’s Home outside Nairobi.
Their latest update said they are still adjusting to an extended stay. The Brydges said management at their apartment complex in the capital city gave them a discount on another month’s rent. The apartment has a big balcony to watch compound life. That life, Bob said, includes an Egyptian family, two Africans and about 20 Chinese.
“There is not much to watch, as hardly anyone steps outside, even on the balconies,” he said. “We have the pool to ourselves, as no one swims since the Swedish team left.”
Some of the Chinese occupants hired extra security guards armed with automatic weapons posted outside their gate. “The Chinese are afraid, as they have been warned of violence against them. People think they brought the virus.”
The couple also talked about essentials. Kenyans with no means of support would consider a piece of bread essential. Another essential is a face mask. Anyone caught not wearing one in public faces a $200 fine or six months in jail. There is a 7 p.m. curfew that is strictly enforced. People caught out after curfew or not social distancing can be quarantined “in a deplorable place” at their own expense for 14 days or more.
Stores cannot be entered without disinfecting hands. One large grocery store (like a Walmart), they say, disinfects carts, customers’ hands, provides rubber gloves to wear and takes your temperature. If you have a fever, you are reported and could immediately be put in a detention center.
“If you didn’t have the virus before entering, you surely would have it by living there 14 days,” Nancy said.
Their apartment is four blocks from Kibera slum, a city unto itself that has a population of 500,000 impoverished people. “A truck came to deliver free food; that resulted in a stampede that sent women and children to the hospital,” the Brydges reported. “People are starving with the shutdown and desperate. There are fears of major riots as greedy politicians promise food, clean water and soap, with no results.”
Many are “stuck” in a terrible position, the missionaries added. The curfew has all businesses shut down across the country and people are stuck without food. Schools are closed and sexual abuse and incest is “too horrible” to talk about for children and women stuck in their homes.
The virus has produced so many heartbreaking stories of poverty, defilement, corruption and brutality, Nancy writes.
“Many Kenyans are saying we are being hidden here for our own safety and good,” she added. “That may be true enough, but it seems very strange not to be able to go home. We are missing home and we will miss having an annual fundraiser to fund the Brydges Centre. We are hoping an online matching fundraiser will help fill that gap.”
The Brydges say they are calm as they patiently wait to get out of the country. “We have a peace that is passing all our understanding,” Nancy wrote. “I could
