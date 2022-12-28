County Road E corridor initiative gets support from City Council

WHITE BEAR LAKE — City staff have the City Council’s blessing to continue working with a plethora of partners on the proposed County Road E Corridor Development Initiative.
The initiative is a collaborative endeavor between Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and Ramsey County to “create a more cohesive and connected corridor along County Road E and to guide future development of key opportunity sites located in each city,” according to the initiative’s Action Plan Summary Report and Final Recommendations.
Gretchen Nicholls, senior program officer with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Twin Cities, said the three overarching goals of the action plan are as follows:
• Pursue improvements along the corridor that would slow down traffic, improve safety, support bike and pedestrian movement and build a cohesive and attractive corridor identity.
• Attract high-quality development to opportunity sites for possible housing, local business or amenity options.
• Address the east-west divide created by Highway 61 by reconfiguring its intersection with County Road E to enhance safety and connectivity.
The City Council unanimously accepted the report and authorized city staff to explore forming a coalition that would advance the initiative’s recommendations.
That action gives further momentum to months of planning that went into developing the corridor initiative, including six community workshops that were held throughout September and October.
“We had over 100 people participating in multiple sessions, so it was a nice number of people that were interested in this conversation,” Nicholls said. “They really offered a lot of perspectives and versions of what they thought was really important.”
The sessions let residents meet with staff from the trio of cities as well as developers and other community partners to brainstorm ideas for developing the opportunity sites along the County Road E corridor. Those sites are as follows:
• Gem Lake: An 18-acre parcel east of Daniels Farm Road and north of County Road E and a 12-acre site south of County Road E and west of Highway 61 along Hoffman Road.
• Vadnais Heights: A 12-acre parcel at a vacant site in the southwest quadrant at Interstate 35E and County Road E and a 44-acre parcel at a vacant site in the northeast quadrant at Interstate 35E and County Road E.
• White Bear Lake: Five sites located in the four corners at the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and County Road E. Site A in the northeast corner is 2511 County Road E East and is owned by the city; Site B in the southeast corner is 2502 County Road E East; Site C in the far southwest corner is 3577 Bellaire Ave.; Site D directly to the north of Site C is 2490 County Road E East; and Site E in the northwest corner is 2491 County Road E East.
Mayor Dan Louismet praised city staff — which included Community Development Director Jason Lindahl and Housing and Economic Development Coordinator Tracy Shimek — for their work so far with the corridor initiative.
One of his main priorities for the initiative’s continued progress is hearing from residents who live near the opportunity sites in White Bear Lake and making sure they’re engaged in the process.
“It sounds like you guys have gone out of your way to engage those folks and will continue to do so as we move the ball down the field. I applaud you for that,” he said.
Council Member Dan Jones likewise commended staff for their initial work on the initiative. He also urged them to keep pursuing the project and taking simple, yet concrete steps to make the vision a reality.
“There's got to be something that says, ‘This is the first step to not let this go on a shelf, go on a file,’” Jones said.
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked Shimek and Lindahl if they have some initial ideas for first steps to take or aspects of the initiative to begin investing time and energy.
Shimek’s first priority was to create a marketing campaign with the corridor coalition that would develop branding for the project and establish a firm identity for the corridor. Her other top priority was figuring out what to do with Site A in White Bear Lake.
