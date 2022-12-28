County Road E corridor initiative gets support from City Council

Five areas in Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake have been identified as opportunity sites for potential development as part of the County Road E Corridor Development Initiative.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — City staff have the City Council’s blessing to continue working with a plethora of partners on the proposed County Road E Corridor Development Initiative.

The initiative is a collaborative endeavor between Gem Lake, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and Ramsey County to “create a more cohesive and connected corridor along County Road E and to guide future development of key opportunity sites located in each city,” according to the initiative’s Action Plan Summary Report and Final Recommendations.

