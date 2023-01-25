County Road E corridor aims to foster a sense of place and purpose

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Vadnais Heights City Council is on board to get the ball rolling on the County Road E Corridor Development Action Plan.
“We're really trying to create a community-driven vision that could transform County Road E into a place that fosters the sense of community and connects people to economic opportunities,” said Gretchen Nicholls, project coordinator with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Twin Cities.
According to the Action Plan Summary Report and Final Recommendations, the initiative is a collaborative endeavor between Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake, White Bear Lake and Ramsey County to create a more cohesive and connected corridor along County Road E and to guide future development of key opportunity sites located in each city.
“Both of the sites in Vadnais Heights were fairly large, significant parcels so they offered a lot of different variations of what could happen on them,” Nicholls said.
The trio of cities, as well as developers and other community partners, held six community workshops last fall for residents to brainstorm ideas for developing the opportunity sites along the County Road E corridor.
Those sites are as follows:
• Vadnais Heights: A 12-acre parcel at a vacant site in the southwest quadrant at Interstate 35E and County Road E and a 44-acre parcel at a vacant site in the northeast quadrant at Interstate 35E and County Road E.
• Gem Lake: An 18-acre parcel east of Daniels Farm Road and north of County Road E and a 12-acre site south of County Road E and west of Highway 61 along Hoffman Road.
• White Bear Lake: Five sites located on the four corners at the intersection of Bellaire Avenue and County Road E. Site A in the northeast corner is 2511 County Road E East and is owned by the city; Site B in the southeast corner is 2502 County Road E East; Site C in the far southwest corner is 3577 Bellaire Ave.; Site D directly to the north of Site C is 2490 County Road E East; and Site E in the northwest corner is 2491 County Road E East.
“We had over 100 people participate in the process and many came for multiple sessions, so it was a really good set of reactions and ideas that were generated through the conversation,” Nicholls said. “There was a strong desire to explore an overall identity and sense of place for the corridor.”
She continued, “We really wanted to gain the insights and perspectives of the community that knows the area very well along the corridor and understand what's viable and what's realistic about the possibilities because sometimes we want things that may not actually be possible. We also wanted to find ways to attract investment to the corridor to maintain and improve its vitality and really look to improve the quality of life for people along the corridor.”
Nicholls said the three goals of the action plan are as follows:
• Pursue improvements along the corridor that would slow down traffic, improve safety, support bike and pedestrian movement and build a cohesive and attractive corridor identity.
• Attract high-quality development to opportunity sites for possible housing, local business or amenity options.
• Address the east-west divide created by Highway 61 by reconfiguring its intersection with County Road E to enhance safety and connectivity.
Council Member Steve Rogers said the County Road E corridor is an exciting project.
“This is where you have community cohesion which is always a good thing,” Rogers said. “You're working with local, county and state entities to provide something that really builds community and that's where government actually works.”
