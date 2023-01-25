County Road E corridor aims to foster a sense of place and purpose
Contributed

VADNAIS HEIGHTS  — The Vadnais Heights City Council is on board to get the ball rolling on the County Road E Corridor Development Action Plan. 

“We're really trying to create a community-driven vision that could transform County Road E into a place that fosters the sense of community and connects people to economic opportunities,”  said Gretchen Nicholls, project coordinator with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Twin Cities. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.