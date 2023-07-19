Ryan McKilligan, owner of Element Design-Build, went back to the drawing board for rezoning, planned unit development (PUD) and subdivision applications to redevelop the vacant commercial site located in the southeast quadrant of 2502 County Road E and Bellaire Avenue intersection.
Community Development Director Jason Lindahl said the proposal is changed from an all-rental townhouse and apartment proposal down to nine for sale units. The height has been reduced from three stories in certain parts of the development down to two and a half stories. Also, the project proposes to construct a parking lot, concrete patio and walkways and an associated stormwater management facility. A portion of the existing building will be renovated into a community room.
“As with the applicant’s previous proposals, access to the nine-unit townhome proposal will come from Jansen Avenue on the south side of the development,” Lindahl explained. “The proposed access is generally centered on the southern property line to balance separation from either property line and provide adequate vehicle stacking space at the Jansen and Bellaire Avenues.”
According to Lindahl, the property is 0.67-acre (approximately 29,185 square feet) in size. Building permit data shows the property had been used as a gas station since approximately 1971 with the existing building constructed in 1985. City records indicate water service to the property ended 13 years ago in December 2009 and the fuel tanks were removed from the site in 2016.
A second reading of the rezoning application and action on the PUD and subdivision applications will be held at the July 25 City Council meeting.
“The project has gone through quite a few redesigns and I think we could we could write a book with all the different memoirs of concepts, sketches and conversations that we got to have with people and to see the project evolve,” McKilligan said. “I think it was a meaningful process and we’re definitely excited about where we’ve gotten to now. I do think this is also a very uncommon opportunity to actually have four re-developable sites at a strategic intersection in an economically viable neighborhood. We’re excited to be able to contribute (hopefully) to redeveloping that and change the look, feel, vibrance and health of that neighborhood.”
Mayor Dan Louismet thanked McKilligan for his commitment to developing the site.
“I think we’ve got a plan that sounds like there’s not really any neighborhood opposition to it and it would be a benefit and an asset to the community,” Louismet said. “I think it looks good and I think we should build it.”
