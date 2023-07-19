Ryan McKilligan, owner of Element Design-Build, went back to the drawing board for rezoning, planned unit development (PUD) and subdivision applications to redevelop the vacant commercial site located in the southeast quadrant of 2502 County Road E and Bellaire Avenue intersection.

Community Development Director Jason Lindahl said the proposal is changed from an all-rental townhouse and apartment proposal down to nine for sale units. The height has been reduced from three stories in certain parts of the development down to two and a half stories. Also, the project proposes to construct a parking lot, concrete patio and walkways and an associated stormwater management facility. A portion of the existing building will be renovated into a community room.

