Following resident complaints, the Mahtomedi City Council is taking steps to address disruptive behavior that took place at Mahtomedi's two beaches — Mahtomedi Beach and Chautauqua Beach — this past summer.
The council’s Oct. 20 agenda included discussion of Park Commission recommendations to address the problems reported by residents living near beach areas. Representatives of the ice fishing community attended the meeting, held via videoconference, to get a word in during the public forum portion of the meeting. Access to Mahtomedi’s public beach areas is important for those who fish on White Bear Lake in the winter.
Park Commission Chair Jeff Charlesworth presented the commission's recommendations — largely confined to addressing summer beach activity — to mitigate undesirable behavior. Afterward, council voted 4-0 (Council Member Jane Schneeweis abstained), to give the Parks Commission the go-ahead to move forward with its recommendations. Schneeweis said she recused herself because she lives adjacent to Mahtomedi Beach. However, at least two other council members live on or near the lake.
Among the changes: parking will be restricted to one side only on Park Avenue so that emergency vehicles can get through; speed limits will be reduced on Park Avenue and Quail Street for pedestrian safety; lifeguard hours at Mahtomedi Beach will be extended to maintain order for a longer period; beach hours in other communities will be surveyed for guidance; more swim buoys will be deployed at both beaches to keep motorized boat traffic out of swimming areas; and signs with new rules will be posted. Future discussions will include whether to add additional motion-sensing security lighting and/or surveillance cameras, and a dock.
Adequate funds to carry out the modifications are available within the city’s 2021 park budget.
A speed of 30 mph is too fast for the amount of pedestrian traffic to and from the beach, Charlesworth said. “For some, 40 (mph) is the new 30 (mph),” he said. When lifeguards are on the beach, there is respect, he said. “Order diminishes when the lifeguards leave.”
City Administrator Scott Neilson noted that the city would need to work with the YMCA for more lifeguards, which would likely involve a cost increase.
Buoys to create a buffer zone and to warn boats to stay out further don't yet exist at Chautauqua Beach at present. Boaters can be aggressive when dropping people off, Charlesworth said.
Council Member Steve Wolgamot suggested that a distinction be made for motorized boats and nonmotorized boats such as kayaks and sailboats.
Signs on the beach would prohibit weapons, drugs and alcohol and provide a Washington County Sheriff's Office number to call for nonemergencies.
When winter comes, however, Mahtomedi Beach will not take the season off. The city must keep the beach open for ice fishing access, said several ice fishing stakeholders. A work session establishing guidelines for winter behavior on city beaches is planned.
In other action, the council:
• Following a presentation from City Engineer John Sachi and a public hearing, unanimously passed a resolution adopting special assessments for the 2020 Birchwood Road/Lost Lake Court Street Improvement Project. The project includes street rehabilitation, water main and sanitary sewer improvements along Birchwood Road and street rehabilitation and storm sewer improvements along Lost Lake Court. The project cost was $1.7 million. The amount to be specially assessed is $163,150, or 9.5% of the project. The remainder of the project will be financed by the city.
• Following a presentation by Sachi and a public hearing, unanimously passed an amended resolution adopting special assessments for the Bevins, Bichner and Talahi Utility Extension Project. The project cost was $1.5 million: $700,000 for streets; $440,000 for sanitary sewer and $300,000 for water and drainage. The amount to be specially assessed is $930,600, or 62.5% of the costs. The city will finance the remainder of the project, which includes the extension of sanitary sewer and water main along Bichner Lane, Bevins Lane and Warner Avenue S., and the extension of sanitary sewer along Talahi Drive. Assessments on benefiting properties ranged from $13,000 to $65,000.
• Unanimously approved a request from Birchwood Village to use Mahtomedi city property as part of a special archery deer hunt. On Oct. 13, the Birchwood Village City Council approved a special archery deer hunt this fall for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The hunt will be held near the city border adjacent to Wedgewood Drive. Birchwood requested that Mahtomedi property at the border also be included for an expanded hunting zone. Once approved, the city attorney will now draft a resolution amending the city ordinance to allow special hunting within the city limits and present it at an upcoming council meeting. “We must know what we're doing,” Council Member Richard Brainerd said. “Everyone wants to reduce the deer herd, but no one wants to shoot a deer,” Mayor Judson Marshall said.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 5 in the amount of $350,918.24 for Geislinger and Sons Inc. for phase four – West of Historic District improvements.
• Hired a paid, on-call firefighter/EMT contingent on the successful completion of psychological and physical assessments and a background check.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 5 in the amount of $89,606.47 for Meyer Contracting Inc. for the Birchwood Road/Lost Lake Court Street Improvement Project.
• Approved a request from the city of Pine Springs for 2020-2021 snowplowing and deicing services on Warner Avenue from O. H. Anderson School south to 62nd Street, and 62nd Street east to Hilton Trail. As part of a longtime agreement, Mahtomedi will provide winter services and Pine Springs will provide summer maintenance for the south end of Oakdale Drive, which is bordered by both cities. The total cost to Pine Springs will likely be in the $900-$1,200 range.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 3 in the amount of $381,943.42 to Park Construction Company for the Bevins, Bichner and Talahi Utility Extension Project.
• Awarded a $240,810.33 contract for phase three of the Glenmar Division Project to Miller Excavating Inc. Fourteen competitive bids were received Oct. 15. This is the final part of the project to divert stormwater north to the pipe previously installed through the library property to Stillwater Road.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
