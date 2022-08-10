The parking and speeding issues on Grove Street have been resolved — for the moment.
Following a two-hour discussion, with a bit of mediation thrown in, the Mahtomedi City Council voted unanimously (4-0; Mayor Judson Marshall was absent) to pass two resolutions pertaining to parking restrictions and speed limits on Grove Street.
For safety reasons, council lowered the speed limit to 10 mph on Grove Street starting at the St. Jude of the Lake parking lot and ending at its intersection with Warner Avenue. Council also changed the side of the street on which vehicles would be allowed to park. To provide motorists turning right from eastbound Grove Street onto southbound Warner Avenue better sightlines to see traffic around the corner, council switched parking restrictions to the south side of Grove Street.
It is not a perfect solution, nor will it please everyone: on that point, all sides seemed to agree.
That realization by all concerned opened the door to compromise. Nearly all of the Grove Street residents in attendance at the meeting said they could live with the new rules for their street.
However, Grove Street resident Jeffrey Lundstrom said he was done negotiating. “I’m done compromising. I want the dead end back,” he said.
Action on Grove Street measures had been tabled from the June 21 meeting because Mayor Judson Marshall was absent, as were representatives from St. Jude's church and school. Grove Street was not going to be on the agenda again until a full council was seated and a representative from St. Jude's was in attendance.
However, action was taken on Aug. 1 anyway, despite the absence of one council member and the lack of an official representative from St. Jude's.
Controversy continues
In the meantime, drama on Grove Street continues, including an incident in which a resident was struck by a bus transporting seniors home July 16 from 5 p.m. Mass at St. Jude's. The resident, long a vocal opponent of St. Jude's operations, stepped in front of the bus to try to prevent it from traveling down Grove Street. Buses and trucks are prohibited from using the road.
This Grove Street go-round began when representatives from St. Jude's attended the June 7 council meeting to ask for parking restrictions on both sides of Grove Street. At the time, parking was prohibited on the north side of the street. The segment of Grove Street from St. Jude's parking lot to Warner Avenue is 250 feet long and 24 feet wide. An additional 6 feet of road space is taken up by parked vehicles. The officials from St. Jude's were concerned about the width of the road and visibility problems caused by cars parked on the south side of the street.
Children walking to school and on school grounds combined with vehicles scurrying in and out of Grove Street created a safety hazard that all sides wanted to eliminate. Compounding safety issues is the vicinity of the Streetcar Trail on a portion of St. Jude's property and the perception by kids and adults that Grove Street is part of the Streetcar Trail.
“Grove (Street) has become officially part of the walking path. So much mixing of auto traffic with pedestrian traffic is unsafe,” Lundstrom said.
In 2004, when St. Jude expanded its parking lot, the city opened up the Grove Street cul-de-sac and widened the roadway to 24 feet. Traffic could now flow from Warner Avenue to Highway 244 by way of St. Jude's parking lot. The church had no day care then, and enrollment was much lower than at present. Now, St. Jude has grown to about 220 students, and the day care has doubled its enrollment since 2004.
Council Member Jane Schneeweis said growth can't be stopped, and other schools in town can't be penalized when their enrollments go up or down. “I'm aghast we don’t have safety signs for St. Jude's,” she added.
“This issue is not about neighbors or private schools, it’s about safety,” Schneeweis said. “We have a profound responsibility to protect everyone. Of course, we’ll sit down and work with you. We love when people make it easy for us to make decisions,” she said. “Help us work together. We can’t kick (St. Jude) out of the community or kick (residents) out of your neighborhood.”
“It's a safety issue,” Council Member Luke Schlegel said, “and the extreme growth of the school.” Taking rights away from residents and their guests should be the last thing we should consider, he said. “I'd rather the school make changes before we ask residents and visitors to give up their rights.”
“I wholeheartedly disagree that school is trying to control the city,” Council Member Lilly Melander said in response to some accusatory talk. “I think they’re doing good things, but I think the school should come to the table.” Melander said she supported lowering the speed limit to 15 mph but didn't think removing parking on Grove Street was the solution. “It's not just a council decision, it’s an all-sides-working-together solution.”
Rejected measures included installing a sidewalk (there is not enough right of way available), parking restrictions at certain hours (too confusing and awkward), lowering the speed limit to 5 mph (the lowest speed limit allowed on city roads is 10 mph) and closing that access point and making St. Jude use its other access points (legal ramifications).
If the city were to close any access point legally used by the church and school, that would be considered a “taking,” and the city would have to compensate St. Jude’s, City Attorney Amanda Johnson said.
Warner Avenue resident Kevin McCalib said that having no parking at all on Grove Street would create space that would invite speeding.
Two suggestions that did not stay on the table very long included the school moving to Grant and returning Grove Street to a dead end street.
Donna Neely Olson, neighbor to the Grove Street residents, suggested making changes for six months to see what happens.
In the end, that is what council did. Council members voted to lower the speed limit to 10 mph and shift all of the parked cars to the north side of the street.
“This is a compromise,” Schneeweis said.
“I prefer doing as little as possible and revisiting,” Schlegel said.
“Let's do this and see what happens,” Council Member Richard Brainerd agreed.
You adopt something, and if no one likes it, you'll hear about it,” City Engineer John Sachi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.