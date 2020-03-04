WHITE BEAR LAKE — More than a dozen community members came before the City Council last week to share their thoughts on two proposed sidewalk additions in the city.
At the Feb. 26 City Council meeting, City Engineer Paul Kauppi presented details of the city’s 2020 mill and overlay project, which includes new sidewalk segments on Elm Street and Highland Avenue. Both streets are key links for residents who rely on alternate modes of transportation, such as walking and biking, he noted.
“The sidewalk on Highland Avenue makes sense only if the Elm sidewalk is put in. That would connect Elm up to County Road E, which is another major east-west corridor,” Kauppi said.
The number of driveways, utility impacts and topography are the city's primary factors in determining sidewalk placement. Sidewalks have been proposed on the north side of Elm and the east side of Highland, according to Kauppi.
The project would be paid through assessments and other city funding sources. The assessment rate is $14.20 per front foot for a single-family home. For areas where full pavement replacement is required, the assessment rate is $28.41 per front foot for a single-family home and $36.93 per front foot for multifamily properties. The assessment payment would be repaid over a 10-year period at an interest rate of just over 2%, first payable on 2021 taxes.
If the project moves forward, construction bids would be opened in March; the contract would be awarded in April. Construction would likely begin in April and is anticipated to be finished by fall.
Many residents said they don’t think there’s a good reason to install a sidewalk alongside Highland Avenue. Some longtime residents insisted that no one would use a sidewalk and said they do not want to lose part of their yard or their driveway.
“That’s a lot of money to put into something that gets little to no use,” said a resident.
One person said that no one shovels their sidewalk, so people walk in the street anyway.
“(With) all due respect, the city does a lousy job of cleaning the sidewalks,” said another resident.
The council directly addressed some of those concerns.
“I do believe the sidewalk is necessary on Elm,” said Councilman Steve Engstran, who represents that ward. However, he said that he does not believe a sidewalk on Highland is necessary.
Councilman Dan Jones said he’s tired of hearing people complain about the city’s snow removal job. “I think our residents can get out and scrape the 2 inches left behind by the city,” he said.
Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to proceed with the project as planned, including the sidewalk on Elm Street, but without the addition of a sidewalk on Highland Avenue. The council also approved a resolution ordering the improvements, approving plans and specifications and authorizing advertisement for bids for the project.
Bellaire Avenue sidewalk project ordered
The City Council also moved ahead with a project to add a sidewalk on the west side of Bellaire Avenue. The project would cost approximately $1.8 million and would be funded through assessments and other city funding sources.
The single-family assessment rate for this project is $40.52 per front foot. The assessment would be paid over 15 years at an interest rate of just over 2%, first payable on 2021 taxes. Bids will be opened in March, construction will likely start in May, and the project is expected to be complete by September.
