The narrow streets in Mahtomedi’s historic district were built more for horse-drawn buggies than automobiles. The quaint neighborhoods, although tightly spaced, feature charming cottages that have stayed in the same family for generations.
One of those cottages, purchased in 1932 by Sidney and Frances Harmon, may not be there physically, but it remains in spirit thanks to the painstaking efforts of their sons Bill and John (now deceased) and their cousin Steve Harmon.
The property at 71 Pine St. next to Chautauqua Beach was a summer home for the Harmons, a St. Paul family who traditionally headed to the lake around the Fourth of July with their three children.
The cottage, built around 1900, was on the 2012 White Bear Area Historical Society’s annual house tour for those who may have seen it and stepped back in time.
A description in the guidebook said the authentic cottage was built as part of the Chautauqua Movement out of Chautauqua, New York. "This trend created summer colonies around the nation and Mahtomedi was a popular destination for those seeking morally uplifting speakers, fresh air and exercise."
For a period, the description went on, the structure served as quarters for the staff of the larger adjacent house that was lost during a fire started by burning leaves in the neighborhood. In 1930, the structure began life as a summer cottage in its own right.
Harmon, known as ‘Uncle Bill’ around the neighborhood, is 92 now, and still spends his summers at the cottage. Only it’s a new, 2800-square-foot "cottage" with modern appliances and fixtures, and building specs that bring the structure up to code. And there is still that great porch.
Bill was sad when it came down, he said, but the old homestead wasn’t worth saving. The walls were paper thin and the wood so rotted that the frame slid off the floor during demolition. He hired Steve to raze the cottage and build a home both could enjoy.
"We are two Mahtomedi bachelors who are here for each other during Bill’s summer visits," Steve said. "I live upstairs, Bill lives downstairs."
Furniture, lamps, the old stove and icebox, and lumber was salvaged from the cottage. The old screen doors were saved and now separate the new porch from a small deck overlooking Chautauqua beach.
Harmon is a familiar name in Mahtomedi. Steve grew up in the neighborhood, graduating from Mahtomedi High School. His father James and his grandfather Dr. Gaius Harmon also spent their summers in the neighborhood. Bill’s grandmother had a cabin nearby.
As a child, Bill remembers running up and down the hill leading to the public beach, dodging stickers in their bare feet. Summers were spent sailing, swimming and fishing. The cottage was a refuge for the family, especially after Bill’s younger brother was hit by a car and killed at age 5 in St. Paul.
He described his mother Frances as an elegant woman "from a well-positioned family" who graduated from Convent of the Visitation School and played the harp. His father was a stockbroker who weathered the crash of 1929 but made a career change after his son was killed, joining his brother in Chicago to form Harmon Industries. The successful company built blast furnaces for the steel industry.
As an adult, Bill remained in Chicago, returning there after a post-World War II stint in the Army. He took a mailroom job at a powerhouse ad agency founded by Leo Burnett, eventually working his way up to vice president of media.
The executive position took Harmon all over the world. For 50 years, he was wined and dined by powerful magazine publishers, hobnobbing with royals and celebrities seeking publicity. When working in New York, he stayed at Trump Tower and recalled conversations with Marla Maples about her husband at the time, The Donald. Bill has met Oprah and the Kennedys.
"Everyone in advertising knew Bill," Steve said. "He was there when television came in and magazines were like today’s Facebook. He was the guy."
Just for perspective, the Leo Burnett ad agency created 20th century icons like the Pillsbury Doughboy, Charlie the Tuna, the Jolly Green Giant, Morris the Cat, Tony the Tiger and the Marlboro Man. In 1999, Burnett was named posthumously by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of the 20th century.
"He liked my spunk," recalled Bill, who officed in the Burnett skyscraper on tony Wacker Drive. His "quiet" retirement in 2004 earned mention in the Chicago Tribune, which stated, "In media circles in Chicago and New York, Bill Harmon’s name carries clout that few executives could match."
Never married, he didn’t have a problem finding company, Bill said with a wink, adding, "I like my independence." Did he ever get close? "Maybe."
Mahtomedi memories include riding the streetcar as a child from St. Paul to the old Inter-State Lumber by Hamline Lake. "It was noisy and swayed back and forth," Bill said. If not the streetcar, the family made the 70-minute trip in a 1932 Buick. He remembers Spinks grocery store, where Ramsey and Associates are currently located, and Guarnera’s spaghetti restaurant. He remembers the East Side Ice Company delivering blocks of ice to the cottage for the ice box.
Two and a half years ago, Bill called Steve and asked him to assess the condition of the cottage. "Think of it not as a historic thing but as a building project," he told Steve. "Do you save it or take it down?" The decision was daunting, but had to be made. "The structure was so weak that it couldn’t be moved. It was like trying to save powdered wood," Steve said.
The younger Harmon has experience restoring old cottages. Steve and his former wife and their two children Ava and Cole, bought a cottage on Neptune that received a complete overhaul. Their house was on the historic house tour, too, a few years ago. "We’re inseparable from these cottages," Steve joked. A graphic designer, sculptor and painter, he keeps a studio on the home’s second floor.
Bill isn’t sure how long he’ll keep his high-rise apartment in Chicago. If he chooses to stay in Mahtomedi, the house is now year-round and homesteaded. It even has an elevator shaft if the nonagenarian decides he wants to live on the second floor.
For 10 years, Steve has been driving to Chicago to pick Bill up and bring him to the house. "He always wants to come back here," Steve noted. "Just a few days ago we walked out on the deck and Bill said, ‘I don’t know if I’m here or in my childhood.’"
"We didn’t know how lucky we were," Bill added.
The home was designed to remind the sentimental summer resident of his past. "I wanted the whole place to feel like a porch," explained Steve. "Bill wanted it to be distinctive and stylish. The home is now a year-round gathering place for the family. And I’m still cutting the grass like I did when I was 10 years old."
Sitting on his deck reminiscing, Bill is cognizant of the words he chooses and refuses to embellish any story. He is a private person and loathe to gossip. "You can do damage with idle talk," he said. "My mother called it being ‘tight-mouthed.’ I want to go on record noting I didn’t hurt people or cause pain. It helped me in business because people trusted me."
Asked his secret to longevity? "Surprise," Bill replied. He has no regrets and is content, he said. Well, maybe there’s one regret, he admitted: "I wish I had learned to speak Spanish."
