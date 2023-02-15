Cost, ridership evaluated in Purple Line route study

End points under consideration for Purple Line.

 Contributed

Metropolitan Council staff continue to study three potential northern end points for the proposed Metro Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit project: Maplewood Mall Transit Center, the I-35E and County Road E Park and Ride in Vadnais Heights and Century College on the White Bear Lake/ Mahtomedi border. 

Criteria such as cost, ridership and other factors for each end point are being evaluated to confirm which options would qualify for federal funding. More details on events, activities and opportunities for involvement will be forthcoming.

