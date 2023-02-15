Cost, ridership evaluated in Purple Line route study

Metropolitan Council staff continue to study three potential northern end points for the proposed Metro Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit project: Maplewood Mall Transit Center, the I-35E and County Road E Park and Ride in Vadnais Heights and Century College on the White Bear Lake/ Mahtomedi border.
Criteria such as cost, ridership and other factors for each end point are being evaluated to confirm which options would qualify for federal funding. More details on events, activities and opportunities for involvement will be forthcoming.
The Purple Line project office, Met Council and Ramsey County staff are connecting with city and county leaders to better understand their needs and collaborate on next steps. This includes participation in the city of Maplewood’s engagement process. That process involves a series of workshops Feb. 15, 22, and 28. On March 8, the Maplewood City Council will review options and discuss recommendations. For more information on the workshops, see https://maplewoodmn.gov/purpleline.
The public will be invited to participate in a comment period expected this spring on results of the route modification study.
The Purple Line is a 14-mile transit line that will share and/or have direct connections to the existing Metro Green Line, Gold Line (under construction) and future G and H lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.