Many of us bumped elbows with crowds inside big box home improvement stores early in the pandemic shutdown, or later, in the local mom and pop hardware store. We guess that the other shoppers we're trying in vain to stay 6 feet away from are there for the same purpose we are.
We're using this time during which we can't do much else to make sure the structure of our home is sound for upcoming seasons or to make the nest we are spending a whole lot more time in more luxurious.
The variety of projects is endless. We could be taking out the old wood stove from 1978 and replacing it with an electric fireplace, or digging trenches here to drain roof runoff away from the driveway so it doesn't become icy next winter; digging another trench there to drain rising pond water out of our garden; having the furnace and air conditioner checked out; installing an aboveground pool in the front yard to entertain our confined children and installing a putt-putt golf course in the back yard to entertain ourselves.
As a rule, homeowners generally take care of DIY projects, such as weatherizing the cedar siding, during months that it is mild enough to be outside. Those who formerly might have taken a week off work to paint the house won't need to use personal time off this year to get that job done — if, indeed, they still have a job.
Here is an FYI about DYI: Not all home projects brought on by COVID-19 restlessness require a building permit, although those requiring a “ringer” usually do. Professional contractors risk losing their licenses if they fail to apply for a permit.
Homeowners jumping in over their heads risk having to summon contractors in to fix what that homeowner shouldn't have tried to fix in the first place. Electricians rushing in to reroute dangerous wiring and plumbers called to stop the Old Faithful created by the amateur plumber will all have to take out a building permit eventually.
Not all projects were born out of COVID-19 inertia, either. For example, relentless rains in the Mahtomedi area have brought household ponds in this basin city to all-time levels as homeowners scurry to the home improvement stores for an emergency basement sump pump.
Building permit data can, however, lend some insight to all this activity taking place in White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi and Vadnais Heights.
Vadnais Heights Building Official Phil Marvets and Building Permit Clerk Diane Albrecht provided permit data from Vadnais Heights, and White Bear Lake Building Official Benjamin Eggan and Building Permit Clerk Julie Silverberg provided data from White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi.
After speculating about whether all the building activity we see is or isn't caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of building permits in most categories in the White Bear Lake area do show a marked increase in activity in 2020 compared with 2019.
During the three-month period of spring 2020, White Bear Lake residents took out 724 permits, an increase over the same period in 2019 of 36% (191 permits). White Bear Lake commercial building permits, however decreased by 16 to 101, or by approximately 14%. Mahtomedi residents sought 229 permits this spring, compared with 165 one year ago. This is an increase of almost 39%. Commercial permits in Mahtomedi saw an historic increase — 400% (from 3 to 12).
As most retail enterprises in Mahtomedi were in a bad way due to the shutdown, only one of those, Kowalski's, applied for a building permit. The other 11 permits came from two cell towers, Century College, the East Shore Apartments, Evergreen Cemetery, Presbyterian Homes and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.
In both cities, residential projects hammered commercial projects in the numbers game. And what is everybody up to in residential projects?
The most popular home improvement projects registered in Mahtomedi building permit applications are in descending order: roofing and plumbing fixtures; general remodeling; heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC); and new windows, fences and fireplaces.
In White Bear Lake, project popularity in descending order starts with roofing followed by electrical work, HVAC, windows, fencing and water heater installation.
In the animal husbandry department, seven hen and pigeon permits were taken out in White Bear Lake in 2020, compared with one bee permit in 2019.
Everyone sorts their data in different ways, and the same is true with municipalities. The city of Vadnais Heights has an additional category that keeps track of dollar amounts.
For the period from March 1 through June 30, 2020, Vadnais Heights issued a total of 242 permits for commercial and residential projects that totaled $10.6 million in valuation. These 242 permits brought $124,382 in revenue to the city.
Broken down, Vadnais Heights' 107 building permits totaled $9.4 million in valuation; 83 HVAC permits totaled $955,313; 45 plumbing permits totaled $143,183 and nine fire suppression projects totaled $39,575 in valuation.
Permits falling under the building category include decks, doors, remodeling, windows, finished basements, drain tiles, garages, pools, porches, siding, roofing, solar panels and other miscellaneous projects.
As in the White Bear Lake area, residential building permits in Vadnais Heights far outnumbered commercial building permits 95 to 10. In valuation, however, commercial building permits outvalued residential permits by $7.9 million to $1.5 million.
It should be noted that a single commercial project — the full-sized soccer field constructed as part of the Vadnais Sports Center on County Road E — inflated the figures by a cost of $7.1 million. The most expensive residential building project was a $200,000 fire restoration.
After eliminating the Sports Center project from the equation, commercial building projects in Vadnais Heights averaged approximately $82,363 per project, while residential building permits averaged approximately $16,000 per project.
In other words, you could say that when it comes to building projects, residents had the time and commercial enterprises had the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.