GEM LAKE — As an empty building makes way for a new Hy-Vee on White Bear Avenue North, Maplewood, property on another corner owned by the grocery giant continues to stand vacant.
“The project has not been abandoned,” assured Christina Gayman, public relations director at Hy-Vee headquarters in Des Moines.
“The Gem Lake location is still on our list of future projects, though I do not have a timeline to share,” she told the Press via email.
The Maplewood Hy-Vee will occupy the former Rainbow Foods on almost 13 acres in the Maple Ridge Shopping Center. It will have a pharmacy drive-thru, a liquor store and a 4,200-square-foot convenience store with fuel pumps. The location is anticipated to open in spring/summer 2021.
The Gem Lake Hy-Vee project, announced in 2018, is not a supermarket, but a 10,600-square-foot Fast and Fresh convenience store with seven fueling islands, a Starbucks and liquor store.
The Maplewood store worried Gem Lake Mayor Gretchen Artig-Swomley. “It made me wonder about our project,” she said.
The lack of activity on Hoffman Corner is “frustrating,” the mayor maintained. The company’s reply is always the same when she inquires: “The project is on hold.”
“I have to say though, they are a wonderful company,” added Artig-Swomley. “We raised concerns about the site, the garbage; things we were worried about. They were there the next day with a team of people cleaning up. It was taken care of immediately. I’m impressed when people pay attention to a complaint.”
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.