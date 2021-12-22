ST. PAUL — The Metro Purple Line, aka Rush Line, has passed another hurdle toward completion.
Last week, the 15-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) line to White Bear Lake received approval to enter the project development phase of the Federal Transit Administration’s New Starts program. The highly competitive federal program funds major transit projects around the country. Coinciding with the approval is a transition of project leadership from Ramsey County to the Metropolitan Council.
"The Metropolitan Council is proud to prioritize this East Metro investment," said Chair Charlie Zelle in a press release. "With our local government partners, including Ramsey County, we look forward to seeing significant economic, social and environmental benefit the Purple Line will bring to our region."
Staff have heard concerns about ridership projections and how the project will impact the Bruce Vento regional trail, noted the Met Council release. In response to those concerns, Project Director Craig Lamothe said, "It’s reassuring that the FTA requires reassessment of ridership as the project advances and especially before the Met Council submits its final application for federal funding."
Critics like Tim David, a White Bear Lake resident who leads an anti-Rush Line coalition, said the approval is "one of the many steps this project needs to go through. The thousands of residents and hundreds of businesses that oppose this project expect Met Council and the FTA to recognize that this proposed project is unwanted and unneeded, and will not realize its ridership estimates post-COVID."
The anti-coalition group wants the project paused to wait for completion of a University of Minnesota transportation study that examines the effect the pandemic has had on public transportation ridership.
Project planners expect the Purple Line will see about 7,000 average weekday rides by 2040, a projection calculated pre-pandemic.
Next steps for the Purple Line BRT involve seeking federal approval early 2023 to move into engineering, allowing design work to be completed. The FTA will then review the project’s scope, schedule and budget.
In 2024, a federal funding application will be submitted and construction will begin. The Purple Line is expected to open in 2026.
The FTA and Ramsey County will each pay about half of the total project cost, estimated at $475 million, with opening operating costs shared equally by the Met Council and county.
As currently planned, the bus line will serve 21 stations, mostly following Robert Street and Phalen Boulevard from St. Paul’s Union Depot, then Ramsey County rail right of way shared with the Bruce Vento Regional Trail and, finally, Highway 61 north of I-694 into downtown White Bear Lake.
The safety of trail crossings at local roads will be improved through co-location of the line and the Bruce Vento Regional Trail, according to the press release. Met Council member Susan Vento, whose district includes much of the line, was quoted as saying she was "pleased that the Metro Purple Line will preserve the trail named after her late husband, U.S. 4th District Congressman Bruce Vento. "Bruce would have just loved it," she said.
Supporters called the project "a boost" for employers who believe fast, frequent, all-day BRT service will attract and retain workers. "A lot of jobs cannot be performed at home in this corridor, which has three hospitals and a shopping mall," observed Shannon Watson, vice president of public affairs for the St. Paul Area Chamber. "That is not likely to change, making the Purple Line a lifeline for people going to work, outpatient visits and running errands."
Added County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, "Purple Line BRT is a key transportation solution to help our vibrant East Metro communities stay competitive and connected to the entire region."
— Debra Neutkens
