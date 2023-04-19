Construction to start soon at Central Middle School

Next in line for the “building our future” referendum of the White Bear Lake Area School District is the Central Middle School project.
Sal Bagley of Wold Architects and Engineers said Central Middle School is expanding to take over the current District Center building.
“We’ve just passed the bid opening phase of the project and design is complete, but construction obviously has not yet started,” Bagley said. “We are still working through some of the referendum projects which include districtwide additions and renovations to accommodate enrollment growth.”
Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak said Central Middle School staff were deeply involved in the design process. “They began working with the team from Wold back in June 2022,” he said.
The Central Middle School project scope includes renovating the district office to create additional classroom space, a gym addition, kitchen and cafeteria renovation/expansion, updated classrooms, media center and flex areas, and safety and security upgrades. The total cost for the project is approximately $33.13 million.
“A huge part of the project is doing a total renovation of the kitchen and cafeteria experience for Central updated classrooms; learning commons and flexible learning areas; and safety and security upgrades,” Begley said. “And then last, but not least, quite a few upgrades to the system to the building, including adding dehumidification to classrooms.”
The floor plan of the building will be made up of “homes, lakes and trails”.
“The ‘home’ really represents those flexible learning areas that every grade level will have access to so as they kind of stay in their house to do their core classwork,” Bagley said.
The “trails” will represent transitional opportunities that everybody uses and will be located in the center.
“The core planning group thought that was important to try to reduce travel so you never had a class way over there and had to make it way over here during passing time,” Bagley said. “And to create some sense of home.”
The vernacular of “lakes” will be large gathering spaces, including the commons area right inside the main entrance, the kitchen and cafeteria area and the learning commons on the second floor.
“The intent at this time, I believe, is for eighth grade to be on the first floor and the northern part of the building and seventh grade to be directly above,” Bagley said. “The district center will serve as a base for sixth grade. Also, we’ve got a collection of classrooms and labs to support math, English, social studies and language arts happening for each grade level near their ‘home’.”
The new gym will have a full-size basketball court and will be a flexible space for weightlifting, cardio equipment, Yoga and aerobics. It will also serve as a storm shelter for the building. “It does have some bathrooms with it and natural light proposed on the north, east and south walls of it,” Bagley said.
Construction will begin this summer and is projected to be completed in fall 2025.
Referendum project updates are as follows:
Referendum projects bid or in construction — White Bear Lake Area High School, Oneka Elementary School and ALC LTFM
Referendum projects in design — Central Middle School, Sunrise Park (future District Services Center, TEC and early childhood)
Referendum projects remaining — Hugo Elementary (future early childhood site)
