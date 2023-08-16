Construction program continues to build valuable lessons for students

The completed home of District 916 Career and Technical Center. Next year’s student-built home will be next door to this one.

 Contributed

High school students traded books, pens and paper for hammers and saws in lessons on home construction in North St. Paul.

Coleton Thiel, a 2023 graduate of White Bear Lake, was enrolled in the construction occupations program at the District 916 Career and Technical Center. He was one of approximately 109 students who built a home from the ground up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.