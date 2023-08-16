Construction program continues to build valuable lessons for students

High school students traded books, pens and paper for hammers and saws in lessons on home construction in North St. Paul.
Coleton Thiel, a 2023 graduate of White Bear Lake, was enrolled in the construction occupations program at the District 916 Career and Technical Center. He was one of approximately 109 students who built a home from the ground up.
“I've never been the kid that does good in actual classes, to sit down and read books and memorize stuff,” Thiel said. “My counselor was talking to me and she brought up the fact that I could build a house, and I knew I wanted to get into trades. I thought that was really interesting and something I wanted to do.”
This is the 29th student-built home for the program. Thiel said it took approximately seven months to build, and had high praise for instructor Tom Spehn.
“He's a really good guy and taught me a lot,” Thiel said. “He's been building houses his whole life, and he says our houses are built better than most professional houses because we go through every single step of learning how to do it. I guess you can say you're learning a lot of valuable life lessons.”
Thiel said experiencing the satisfaction of building a residential home from the ground up was rewarding. He learned how to operate power tools in carpentry, masonry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical while working alongside trade professionals.
“This is going to sound a little cliché, but I learned that hard work does get you somewhere, and trying new things really helps out you, the people around you, and it motivates other people,” Thiel said. “I also learned how quickly the morale or mood of everybody around can swing from being really good to really bad just based on one person's energy. If they're being negative about something, everybody would get negative about it. But if one person stepped up and did it, everybody was like ... let's try it.”
Building the home confirmed Thiel's decision to go into the blue collar industry after graduation. He works at Capra's Utilities in White Bear Lake, but he will never forget the experience of the class at District 916 Career and Technical Center.
“The class was really interesting because I didn't really have to do any paperwork, and I got real-world experience,” Thiel said. “We got to work with our hands every single day and use problem solving in a different way than school taught us to … like real-life problem solving. It was really cool to see how a group of kids came together and built the house. Some people didn't know how to swing a hammer at the beginning of the year, but it was a lot of fun.”
District 916 Career and Technical Center offers 20 programs that give high school students professional skills, industry certifications and college credit (in many programs). Those credits give students a head start toward post-secondary success while earning high school elective credit.
Students come from 14 school districts north and east of the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, and the coursework is part of a student's normal school day. Students attend for 105 minutes and spend the remainder of their day at their home high school taking their required core classes. Transportation is provided, and courses are held on the campus of Century College.
