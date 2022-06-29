A number of construction projects continue to make progress at a number of schools in the White Bear Lake Area School District.
“There's a lot of work going on at North Star Elementary,” AJ Lillesve, of Kraus Anderson Construction said. “On the outside they got a lot of turf seeding, irrigation, and final grading ready for landscaping. And everybody's favorite road project there on (Highway) 61. The last thing they'll be touching up is the road and final lift of the asphalt and stripping.”
Lillesve said ceiling tiles are being placed in the cafeteria and the kitchen equipment is nearly complete.
According to Lillisve, construction at White Bear Lake High School is also busy right now.
“The stadium is getting turf down out there right now and once they wrap with that, they'll do their final lift around the track,” Lillesve said. “Twenty-eight days after that, they'll start putting down the actual track material.”
Also happening is the final grading for the west fields and new tennis courts. Lillesve said the turf for the eureka fields will probably begin in the fall.
At Otter Lake Elementary School, construction started at the learning commons beginning with the ceilings and the walls.
According to Lillesve, the roof is complete for a classroom pod addition at Birch Lake Elementary School. “The windows are in and they're fully weather tight so that's another fun milestone,” he said.
Lillesve also noted that workers are ready to paint once the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) is finished in the Media Center.
At Lakeaires Elementary School, all the MEP is being installed in classrooms and the media center.
“Interior wall framing will be going in and the exterior cast stone is going in on the outside,” Lillesve said. “Coming up is exterior bricks ceiling and renovations on the inside.”
Lillesve noted that construction of five additional classrooms, updated classrooms and media center will begin at Oneka Elementary School on Sept. 12 and be completed in August 2023.
School Board member Kathleen Daniels said she took a tour at North Star Elementary School.
“It was pretty amazing and really fun to see what's happening up there,” she said. “I can't wait to see some of the other projects.”
For more updates on the construction at White Bear Lake High School go to https://adobe.ly/3xEBZo3.
