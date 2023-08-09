Construction begins this month at Central Middle School

Kraus-Anderson has begun a $24 million renovation of Central Middle School located at 4857 Bloom Ave. in White Bear Lake. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the 108,000-square-foot project will add a new gym and fitness area, expand the kitchen and cafeteria and renovate the former district office to create additional classroom spaces.
The project will update the classrooms, media center, flex areas and learning commons. It will include safety and security and long-term facility upgrades. Construction will begin this month and is expected to be completed in late summer of 2025.
In addition to Central Middle School, Kraus-Anderson will finalize construction this fall on a $5.8 million addition and expansion at Oneka Elementary School in Hugo. Both of these schools are projects that are a part of a $326 million building bond passed by White Bear Lake Area School District voters on Nov. 5, 2019.
“Kraus-Anderson is proud to be working with the White Bear Lake Area School District on numerous schools that fall under this extensive referendum,” said AJ Lillesve, Kraus-Anderson's senior project manager. “The overall multi-year project is addressing enrollment growth, updating aging facilities and creating flexibly designed learning spaces to support student-centered instruction.”
District construction projects underway are as follows:
• White Bear Lake Area High School, North Campus — $225 million, 595,000-square-foot
project features a 250,000-square-foot classroom addition, 92,000-square-foot athletics
addition, 37,000-square-foot auditorium and 216,000 square feet of building renovations.
the North Campus will become a single unified high school site. The project began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in late 2024.
• White Bear Lake Area Learning Center — $5.2 million,14,500-square-foot renovation to be completed in September 2023.
District projects completed are as follows:
• North Star Elementary School — new $29 million, 103,000-square-foot school
• Otter Lake Elementary — $11.1 million, 30,000-square-foot addition and upgrades
• Transportation facility — new $9 million 12,900-square foot building
• Lincoln Elementary School — $8.4 million, 26,801-square-foot expansion
• Birch Lake Elementary School — $3.6 million, 5,200-square-foot addition
• Willow Lane Elementary School — $2.7 million, 3,775-square-foot addition
• Vadnais Heights Elementary School — $2.7 million, 7,100-square-foot renovation
• Matoska Elementary School — $2.2 million, 11,000-square-foot addition, upgrades
• Lakeaires Elementary School — $1.86 million, 5,149-square-foot addition, renovation
Kraus-Anderson is currently ranked 20th in the nation in the construction of K-12 facilities by Building Design and Construction magazine. Over the past five years, Kraus-Anderson has completed over $1 billion in K-12 projects.
