Construction begins this month at Central Middle School

A rendering of part of the Central Middle School renovation in White Bear Lake.

 Contributed

Kraus-Anderson has begun a $24 million renovation of Central Middle School located at 4857 Bloom Ave. in White Bear Lake. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the 108,000-square-foot project will add a new gym and fitness area, expand the kitchen and cafeteria and renovate the former district office to create additional classroom spaces.

The project will update the classrooms, media center, flex areas and learning commons. It will include safety and security and long-term facility upgrades. Construction will begin this month and is expected to be completed in late summer of 2025.

