What started as a Wednesday prayer meeting and Bible study in Spanish at First Presbyterian Church has evolved into a Saturday worship service for the whole family.
The White Bear church, formed in 1864, is sharing its space with ICASA, which means House of God Church. “Our purpose is to build a Christian community in order to have a relationship with God, but also be able to support each other as individuals and families in the different realities that we face daily as a Hispanic community,” explained its pastor, Alfonso Morales.
ICASA started in 2019 in White Bear Lake with the blessing of the Presbyterian congregation. “They’ve been a great support to this new community, and we are grateful to them,” added the pastor.
The Press did a story on Morales, a credentialed Assemblies of God pastor, and ICASA in 2019 when the church was putting down roots. Morales said he had no intention of becoming a pastor, but had a change of heart in response to the love and care his family received when they fled Guatemala in ‘94 and sought political asylum in the United States.
Morales and his wife Vilma were social workers, and helped the poor in tumultuous areas of the Latin American country. When political tensions rose, they no longer felt safe and fled their homeland.
“Christian families helped us start a new life here,” Morales recalled. “We learned about God.”
His church, ICASA, is an acronym that describes what the church is about. The letter I stands for the Spanish verb ir, which means go. C stands for conectar (connect). A is for adorar or worship. S stands for server (serve). A represents aprender (learn).
The church planting process was interrupted due to the pandemic, but the church is again holding its 6:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer meeting and Bible study and 6:30 p.m. Saturday worship service. Child care is offered and is free.
Morales is hoping word will spread that a Spanish service is available in the city. According to the pastor, the church mapped the area around First Presbyterian and found that there are an estimated 200 Spanish-speaking families within a few miles of its Bloom Avenue location.
His mission, the pastor noted, is to “reconcile every person with God for eternal life. We want to build Christian communities in different cities and become the same church in several communities. We hope that each person can become what God expects from each one of us in our purpose in life.”
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.